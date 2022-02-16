"Will miss playing cricket with you brother" - David Warner's emotional post for Kane Williamson

David Warner has come up with an emotional post about his time with Kane Williamson at Sunrisers Hyderabad. The Aussie batter took to social media to speak of his time playing and enjoying life alongside the Kiwi star in the IPL.

Warner's post has shed light on the bromance between the two players who played together for the Sunrisers Hyderabad from 2015 to 2021. He said:

"Going to miss my breakfast time with the Williamson’s and I will miss playing cricket with you brother!!"

David Warner is back to where it all began

David Warner will be representing the Delhi Capitals in the upcoming edition of the IPL. The southpaw was bought by the Rishabh Pant-led franchise for ₹ 6.25 crore at the recently concluded 2022 IPL auction.

Warner began his IPL career with Delhi in 2009 and went on to represent them for five seasons before moving to Sunrisers Hyderabad ahead of the 2014 IPL.

He had a memorable stay with Delhi during his previous stint, scoring two centuries for the franchise in seasons three and five. The swashbuckling opener will be partnering Prithvi Shaw at the top of the order for the Delhi Capitals in the upcoming season.

David Warner's stint with the Orange Army will be remembered by him, the franchise and its fans for many years. Apart from leading the side to their maiden IPL title in 2016, he has been a consistent performer with the bat, winning the Orange Cap for the highest run-getter thrice (2015, 2017, 2019).

For the Sunrisers Hyderabad, though, it will be a massive loss as Warner has been a pillar of strength for them over the past eight years. His love for the Hyderabad franchise, the city and the connection with fans has been heartwarming. Overall, the 35-year-old so far has 5449 IPL runs to his name in 150 matches at a strike-rate of 139.96.

