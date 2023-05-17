"Will Prithvi Shaw get a chance again?" - Aakash Chopra on Delhi Capitals' IPL 2023 clash vs Punjab Kings

Aakash Chopra has questioned whether the Delhi Capitals (DC) will give a chance to the likes of Prithvi Shaw in their IPL 2023 clash against the Punjab Kings (PBKS).

The two sides will square off in Dharamsala on Wednesday, May 17. While the Capitals are already knocked out of the playoff race, it is almost a must-win game for PBKS to keep their hopes of qualifying for the knockout stages alive.

While previewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra was unsure whether the Delhi Capitals will rest some of their overseas stars and give another chance to Indian players like Shaw, saying:

"The focus will be on Delhi that what will Delhi do? Will Delhi rest their big-big players here and play with Indians? Will Prithvi Shaw get a chance again? Will either Sarfaraz Khan or Yash Dhull get an opportunity?"

The former Indian opener reckons the likes of Mitchell Marsh and Rilee Rossouw could make way for Yash Dhull and Sarfaraz Khan in the middle order in the inconsequential game for the franchise, observing:

"Then can you leave out Mitchell Marsh or Rilee Rossouw? If you are not going anywhere, you can play Yash Dhull, you can play Sarfaraz, I mean you can try whoever you want because Delhi have found themselves in such a situation."

Shaw has managed only 47 runs at a dismal average of 7.83 in his six innings in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League. While Sarfaraz has scored just 53 runs in four innings, Dhull managed a paltry three runs in his two hits.

"The focus will once again be on Prabhsimran Singh" - Aakash Chopra on the Punjab Kings' lineup

Prabhsimran Singh smashed a century in the reverse fixture between the two sides. [P/C: iplt20.com]

While observing that Prabhsimran Singh will be the focus of attention, Aakash Chopra wants Liam Livingstone and Sam Curran to raise their game for the Punjab Kings, stating:

"Punjab had actually beaten up Delhi recently. Prabhsimran Singh hit a lot. So the focus will once again be on Prabhsimran Singh. Big players have to come back in the game - that's Liam Livingstone and Sam Curran."

The reputed commentator concluded by highlighting that a Punjab Kings win will make the playoff race even more exciting, saying:

"They have not done that well thus far. Nathan Ellis and Arshdeep Singh are doing well. It is going to be an interesting game but if Punjab win, even more interest will remain in this tournament."

The Punjab Kings could climb into fourth position in the points table if they register a convincing win against the Delhi Capitals. However, they might still need to win their final league game against the Rajasthan Royals and need other results to go their way to make the playoffs.

