Will Shikhar Dhawan play in MI vs PBKS clash? Punjab Kings drop major injury update

Punjab Kings (PBKS) have dropped a major update about regular captain Shikhar Dhawan’s injury. This comes after the left-handed batter missed their last two games against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

For the uninitiated, the 37-year-old sustained the injury (niggle) during their game against Gujarat Titans (GT) on April 13.

As per PBKS fielding coach Trevor Gonsalves, Dhawan might also miss out on their upcoming game against the Mumbai Indians (MI) away from home on Saturday, April 22.

Speaking to reporters in a post-match press conference after PBKS vs RCB, Gonsalves said:

“It should take around two to three days more.”

Dhawan’s absence recently cost PBKS their latest game against RCB in which they lost by 24 runs. The batting unit failed to deliver barring Prabhsimran Singh and Jitesh Sharma. Punjab also fumbled while chasing 160 in their previous game against LSG before winning it by two wickets.

The southpaw has so far amassed 233 runs in four games at a strike rate of 146.54, including half-centuries against the Rajasthan Royals (86*) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (99*). Thus, the PBKS management will hope that the skipper recovers quickly to boost the batting unit.

Virender Sehwag unimpressed with Sam Curran in the absence of Shikhar Dhawan

Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag was disappointed with the stand-in captain Sam Curran in the absence of regular skipper Shikhar Dhawan. The 44-year-old labeled the Englishman an inexperienced player for not taking the game deep.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, Sehwag said:

“He's an international player. But you can't buy experience with 18 crores. It only comes when you play, when your hair turns white as you play under the hot sun. We think just because he was bought for 18 crores, he will win you matches. But he doesn't have that experience yet."

He continued:

"It was poor running, there was no need for that. You're captain, you should've stayed, tried to take it to the final overs. But again, the lack of experience cost him."

PBKS are currently seventh in the IPL 2023 points table with three wins in their first six games.

