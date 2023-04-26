"Will they turn up is the question" - Aakash Chopra on Russell and Narine's 'pale' performances for KKR ahead of IPL 2023 clash vs RCB

Aakash Chopra feels the biggest question for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) heading into their clash against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) is whether Andre Russell and Sunil Narine will be able to overturn their indifferent performances in IPL 2023 thus far.

The two sides will square off at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday, April 26. Nitish Rana and Co. are currently placed eighth in the points table with four points to their credit and will need to get back to winning ways to keep alive their chances of qualifying for the playoffs.

While previewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra pointed out that Andre Russell and Sunil Narine have been a pale shadow of their former selves, elaborating:

"Andre Russell has contributed when these two teams have played matches historically. He has picked up a lot of wickets, he has also scored a lot of runs. He has given those match-winning performances but where is Andre Russell currently? Have you seen him anywhere?"

The former KKR player added:

"Both West Indians (Sunil Narine and Russell) were not there in the last match. They are huge names but the performances have been absolutely pale. Will they turn up is the question."

Russell has aggregated 107 runs at a below-par average of 21.40 and is yet to play a match-defining knock in IPL 2023 thus far. Narine averages a dismal 3.25 with the bat and has picked up just six wickets while conceding an average of 8.68 runs per over.

"Kolkata need a change in their fast bowling" - Aakash Chopra wants KKR to play Lockie Ferguson

Lockie Ferguson has picked up a solitary wicket in the three matches he has played in IPL 2023. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra wants KKR to beef up their seam-bowling attack, reasoning:

"I feel Kolkata need a change in their fast bowling. Shardul Thakur is also not there. You are going with Umesh Yadav and Kulwant Khejroliya, which means there is not much might in pace bowling and spin will not work much on this ground in an evening game."

The reputed commentator reckons Lockie Ferguson should replace David Wiese in KKR's bowling lineup, explaining:

"Yes, it will work because there is quality but you still need another pacer. I am assuming that you play Lockie Ferguson in place of David Wiese because he has pace. If Lockie dismisses one of the three batters you have to dismiss in the opposition, one-third of your job will be done."

Chopra refrained from picking a likely winner for the RCB-KKR clash. He reasoned that results are not going as per expectations, with the Mumbai Indians and RCB failing to chase down targets against the Gujarat Titans and the Chennai Super Kings respectively on chase-friendly grounds in Ahmedabad and Bengaluru.

