"Winning coach with the winning captain" - Shreyas Iyer's heartwarming comment after PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Qualifier 2

Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper Shreyas Iyer made a heartwarming comment after the second qualifier against Mumbai Indians (MI) in the ongoing IPL 2025 season. The two teams faced each other in the virtual semi-final on Sunday, June 1, in Ahmedabad.

PBKS beat MI by five wickets to seal their spot in the final against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Tuesday, June 3, in Ahmedabad. After beating Mumbai, Iyer and head coach Ricky Ponting caught up for a discussion.

Ponting introduced the two at the start of the video, saying the coach is with the winning captain, Shreyas Iyer. Before Ponting could proceed further, the PBKS skipper made a heartwarming comment, giving Ponting equal credit and recognition as he said:

"Winning coach with the winning captain."

While Shreyas played a brilliant knock and also led PBKS to victory, Ricky Ponting, as the head coach, also played a key role from the sidelines.

Watch the moment in a video posted on the official IPL website (at 0:12) by clicking here.

Shreyas Iyer guides PBKS to second IPL final in 18 years

PBKS beat MI to set up their spot in the summit clash of the IPL 2025 season. He smashed an unbeaten 87 off just 41 balls, hitting five boundaries and eight sixes at a strike-rate of 212.2 chasing 204 runs under pressure against a potent MI bowling attack with the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult.

Punjab had topped the table but lost the first qualifier against RCB by five wickets. However, Shreyas Iyer ensured that they made the most of the second opportunity and played a match-winning knock to take them to the final.

Notably, this is only the second time in 18 seasons of the IPL that PBKS have made it to the final. The last time they played the final was back in 2014, when they lost to eventual champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Therefore, they will be playing their second IPL final after 11 long years when they face RCB.

Shreyas has played a monumental role this year, leading from the front as a captain and with the bat. He has scored 603 runs from 16 matches at an average of 54.81 and a strike-rate of 175.80 with six half-centuries to his name.

