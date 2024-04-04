"With My Pondati" - RR skipper Sanju Samson shares sweet picture with wife Charulatha

The Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals (RR) side have started their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 campaign with three back-to-back victories.

Ahead of their upcoming clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Samson was seen unwinding himself by spending time with his family. The wicketkeeper-batter shared a sweet picture with his wife, Charulatha, on his official Instagram handle on Thursday, April 4.

Samson captioned the post:

"With My Pondati (Wife in Tamil) ☺️."

Sanju Samson played a stunning unbeaten 82-run knock in Rajasthan's IPL 2024 opener against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). However, the 29-year-old failed to follow it up with similar performances, registering underwhelming scores of 15 and 12 in the subsequent two fixtures.

With three wins from as many outings, Rajasthan are currently placed second in the IPL 2024 points table. They will take on RCB at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Saturday, April 6.

"He was really fired up for this IPL" - Sanju Samson on Yuzvendra Chahal

Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has been in stunning form in the ongoing IPL 2024. With six wickets from three games, he is currently the leading wicket-taker for Rajasthan this season.

Skipper Sanju Samson hailed RR spinners Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin for their impressive bowling exploits in the team's previous clash against Mumbai Indians (MI).

Speaking at the post-match presentation, he said:

"We know we have really big individuals in our team but where we stand out is we recognise what the team demands, keep doing our role and move ahead. Having the likes of Ash (Ravichandran Ashwin) and (Yuzvendra) Chahal they just understood we had a good powerplay. The wicket was turning, it was slowing down but they never went for wickets. They kept it tight and the pressure gave us wickets.

Samson further stated that Chahal was really charged up ahead of IPL 2024, adding:

"I think he was really fired up for this IPL, and he’s been doing well for the past 2-3 years for us."

IPL 2024 will be crucial for the likes of Sanju Samson and Yuzvendra Chahal as they look to get into the national selectors' scheme of things on the road to the 2024 T20 World Cup.