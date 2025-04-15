"With us it's never safe" - Virat Kohli's hilarious reply to Mr Nags on RCB's IPL 2025 chances [Watch]

Star Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Virat Kohli appeared on the 'RCB Insider Show' with Mr Nags (Danish Sait). Kohli was asked about the team's chances of winning the IPL 2025 season, and he came up with a hilarious reply.
"With us it's never safe," Virat Kohli laughingly said. (1:32)
"You can believe, but it's never safe," he added. (1:38)
The video was posted on the official YouTube channel of the team, and the conversation from the video can be seen below -
RCB have played the IPL finals three times (2009, 2011, and 2016) but have fallen short of winning the title each time. They made a dream comeback last year to qualify for the playoffs from being at the bottom of the table at one point.
Unfortunately, they lost the eliminator as a maiden IPL title still eludes the franchise. With this being the 18th season of the league, and Virat Kohli's jersey number also 18, fans have linked the two and expect it to be RCB's year.
"Were you not feeling it till now? It took you 18 years to feel it?" he once again hilariously replied when asked about the theory.
Kohli began his IPL journey with RCB in 2008 and is playing his 18th season for the team this year.
How has Virat Kohli fared with the bat in IPL 2025?
Virat Kohli has been in good touch in the IPL 2025 season. He has started on a solid note with three half-centuries from six games, playing a key role in RCB's success.
He is their leading run-getter with 173 runs from six games at an average of 62 and a strike-rate of 143.35 with a top score of 67. He began with an unbeaten 59 off 36 balls against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their opening game of the season.
Kohli then scored a 42-ball 67 against Mumbai Indians (MI) and scored another unbeaten fifty (62 not out off 45) in their previous game against Rajasthan Royals (RR). As for the team, RCB have won four out of their first six games and, with eight points, have consistently been in the upper half of the table.
