"World Cup bhi legaya aur" - RR react after SRH sign Pat Cummins for ₹20.50 crore at IPL 2024 auction

Australia captain Pat Cummins was in great demand at the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) auction in Dubai on Tuesday, December 19. The SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) prevailed in the end to acquire his service for ₹20.50 crore.

Cummins sparked a bidding war, with franchises like Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Mumbai Indians (MI), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), and Hyderabad competing to acquire his services. SRH raised their paddle for the first time at ₹8.40 crore before signing him for a whopping ₹20.50 crore.

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) shared a hilarious meme on social media, summing up Pat Cummins' dream year. RR captioned the post:

"Wold Cup bhi legaya aur.."

Pat Cummins became the most expensive player to be sold at the auction after fetching a ₹20.50 crore bid. However, the record lasted only for an hour and was broken by his Australian teammate Michell Starc.

Mitchell Starc breaks Pat Cummins's record with ₹24.75 crore bid by KKR at IPL 2024 auction

Pat Cummins' record for the highest bid at an IPL action did not last for very long. Left-arm speedster Mitchell Starc claimed the record after being roped in for ₹24.75 crore by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Starc triggered a bidding war between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Capitals (DC). KKR entered the contest with a ₹9.80 crore bid. They continued to raise their paddle for the ace seamer till they managed to sign him for ₹24.75 crore.

Both Starc and Cummins were in impressive form during the 2023 World Cup in India, picking up 16 and 15 wickets, respectively. Australia defeated India in the final in Ahmedabad to lift the ODI World Cup for the record sixth time.

India were bowled out for 240 in the summit clash. Australia won their sixth ODI World Cup by chasing down the target with six wickets in hand, courtesy of opener Travis Head's incredible 137-run knock.

