"Worst team ever purchased in auction" - Twitter erupts as MI lose to GT by 55 runs in IPL 2023

Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians (MI) lost to Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans (GT) by 55 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, April 25. That came as the five-time champions were restricted to 152/9 in response to GT's 207/6.

Chasing 208, MI openers Rohit Sharma 2(8) and Ishan Kishan 13(21) provided the worst possible start. Tilak Verma 2(3) also failed to deliver with the bat, leaving the visitors reeling at 45/3.

Cameron Green (33 off 26) and Suryakumar Yadav (23 off 12) looked good during their short stints at the crease but failed to build a solid partnership. Tim David's silver duck further added salt to the wounds.

Nehal Wadhera top-scored for Mumbai with 40 off just 21 balls, which included three sixes and as many boundaries. Piyush Chawla and Arjun Tendulkar added 18(12) and 13(9), respectively, to improve their net run rate (NRR) at the back end and prevent a total collapse.

Noor Ahmed emerged as the pick of the bowlers for GT, returning with figures of 3/37. Rashid Khan and Mohit Sharma also took two wickets apiece. Captain Hardik Pandya settled for a solitary wicket.

Fans on Twitter expressed their disappointment with Mumbai Indians’ performance against GT. One user tweeted:

"This is the worst team ever purchased in auction."

𝐀𝔹𝑯̳I̸͟͞S̽ℌᗴ̳₭🪄💫 @AbhishekXTweets



This is impossible they've matches against CSK, RCB, RR, PBKS & RR 🤦 end of



This is the worst team ever purchased in auction #MumbaiIndians need to win atleast 5 out of 7 games to qualify for the playoffsThis is impossible they've matches against CSK, RCB, RR, PBKS & RR 🤦 end of #ipl2023 for meThis is the worst team ever purchased in auction #MumbaiIndians need to win atleast 5 out of 7 games to qualify for the playoffs 😭😭😭This is impossible they've matches against CSK, RCB, RR, PBKS & RR 🤦 end of #ipl2023 for me💔This is the worst team ever purchased in auction

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions:

Kaush @iamkaushh another loss for Mumbai Indians means happy mood 🤣🤣🥳 another loss for Mumbai Indians means happy mood 🤣🤣🥳

Subhash Choudhari @Subha5h



#ipl #mi #mumbaiindians Why @mipaltan giving so many chances to Ishan Kishan, need to find new opener for sure and death overs are causing losses for us. Why @mipaltan giving so many chances to Ishan Kishan, need to find new opener for sure and death overs are causing losses for us.#ipl #mi #mumbaiindians

Annish @ItsAnnish

Major changes required in team formation, planning, captaincy and coaching

#IPL23 #MumbaiIndians Mumbai Indians...where is the Josh?Major changes required in team formation, planning, captaincy and coaching Mumbai Indians...where is the Josh?Major changes required in team formation, planning, captaincy and coaching#IPL23 #MumbaiIndians

Earlier in the day, GT posted 207/6 in their allotted 20 overs, courtesy of Shubman Gill (56 off 34), David Miller (46 off 22), and Abhinav Manohar (42 off 21). Rahul Tewatia also provided a late flourish, scoring an unbeaten 20 off just five balls.

For MI, Piyush Chawla emerged as the pick of the bowlers, returning with figures of 2/34.

“The last few overs went for a few too many runs” – Rohit Sharma disappointed with MI’s bowling unit

Rohit Sharma was disappointed with MI’s bowling unit for giving away 77 runs in the last five overs against GT. This came after they leaked 96 runs in the last five overs against Punjab Kings in a losing cause.

Speaking at the post-match show, Rohit Sharma said:

“That's a little disappointing, we had control of the game, and the last few overs went for a few too many runs. Every team has different strengths, we have a good batting line up and we back ourselves to go out and get that target. Today wasn't our today.”

Rohit further added that batters need to take on more responsibility and one of the batters needs to play till the end:

“There was some dew, and we needed someone to bat a little deeper. We came pretty close in the last game while chasing 215, but we didn't start well with the bat today, and that is not the right thing when chasing 200+. Even in the last seven overs, we didn't have many batters batting in the middle.”

Mumbai Indians are currently placed seventh in the points table with three wins in seven games. They will next play Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, April 30.

Poll : 0 votes