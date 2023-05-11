“Wow, what a talent” – Virat Kohli reacts to Yashasvi Jaiswal’s fastest 50 in IPL history

Virat Kohli heaped praise on Rajasthan Royals (RR) opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, who smashed the fastest-ever fifty in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). This came after Jaiswal struck a 13-ball half-century against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens on Thursday, May 11.

The 21-year-old broke the previous joint record held by KL Rahul and Pat Cummins (14 balls), which came against the Delhi Capitals (2018) and the Mumbai Indians (MI), respectively.

The Mumbai-born batter smashed seven boundaries and three sixes to reach the landmark.

Reacting to Jaiswal’s record, Virat Kohli shared an Instagram story that read:

“Wow, this is some of the best batting I’ve seen in a while. What a talent @yashashvijaiswal28.”

The development came an hour after RR teammate Yuzvendra Chahal became the all-time leading wicket-taker in the IPL.

For the uninitiated, Yashasvi Jaiswal has been in sublime form with the bat in IPL 2023. The southpaw recently smashed his maiden IPL century against five-time champions Mumbai on April 30. He has also smashed four half-centuries.

Jaiswal is currently the only second batter to complete 500+ runs in the IPL this season, after Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Faf du Plessis. He has, so far, scored 575 runs in 12 games at a strike rate of 167.15, only behind du Plessis (576 in 11 matches).

Jaiswal was retained by the Royals for ₹4 crore ahead of the IPL 2023 mini auction following his exploits with the bat last season, where he amassed 258 runs in 10 games, including three fifties.

Yashasvi Jaiswal's 98* off 47 balls helps RR beat KKR by nine wickets

A clinical batting performance from Yashasvi Jaiswal and skipper Sanju Samson helped Rajasthan beat KKR by nine wickets.

Jaiswal remained unbeaten on 98 off 47 balls at a strike rate of 208.51, including 13 fours and five sixes. Samson also smashed 48* off 29 deliveries, including five sixes and two boundaries.

Earlier, the visiting side restricted KKR to 149/8 in their allotted 20 overs, with Chahal returning with figures of 4/25. Trent Boult also took a couple of wickets, while Sandeep Sharma and KM Asif scalped one apiece.

Venkatesh Iyer top-scored for the Knight Riders with 57 off 42 balls, including four sixes and two boundaries, as other batters failed to deliver.

