WPL 2023: Auction timings, where to watch, live streaming in India  

The inaugural auction of the Women's Premier League (WPL) is set to be conducted on Monday, February 13. A total of 409 players are slated to go under the hammer as five franchises will battle it out for their services.

A total of 1525 cricketers registered themselves for the event, out of which select players have been shortlisted to form a curated list.

The auction was initially slated to be held in the first week of February, but with the majority of the franchise owners being occupied with the recently culminated International League T20 (ILT20) in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the date was shifted to February 13.

The five franchises who will be present at the auction table are the UP Warriorz, Gujarat Giants, Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians and the Royal Challengers Bangalore. The ownership of the five teams was allocated following an auction, where the Adani group placed the highest bid of ₹1289 crore to bag the Ahmedabad-based franchise.

The tournament is slated to be conducted across two venues in its inaugural edition. DY Patil Stadium and Brabourne (CCI) will share the hosting of the competition's matches, with the first one pitting the Mumbai Indians and the Gujarat Giants on March 4. The final is scheduled to be played on March 26.

WPL Auction 2023: Live telecast channel list in India

The rights for the Women's Premier League (WPL) was acquired by Viacom 18 group for Rs 951 crore (Rs 7.09 crore per match) for the 2023-2027 period.

As a result, the auction will be televised on Sports 18 channel in India The matches will also be live-streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website. The auction will begin at 2:30 PM IST.

The auction event will be held at the Jio World Convention Centre. According to reports, a female auctioneer has also been roped in to conduct the event.

