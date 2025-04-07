Yash Dayal and Jitesh Sharma collide after massive miscommunication to drop Suryakumar Yadav on 27 in MI vs RCB IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) players Yash Dayal and Jitesh Sharma were involved in a nasty collision while attempting a catch that would have sent Mumbai Indians (MI) star batter Suryakumar Yadav back into the pavilion. The right-handed batter was batting on 27 when the two RCB members made a mess of a golden opportunity at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday, April 7.

Ad

Suryakumar Yadav was feeling the heat in the mammoth run chase of 222 as RCB managed to keep things tight, beginning with removing both openers in the powerplay. The batter was tottering at a run-a-ball at one stage, and Will Jacks' dismissal in the 10th over complicated things further.

Suryakumar Yadav lacked his usual flair and was handed a reprieve in the 11th over. Krunal Pandya lost the ball in the lights at deep square leg, only for the potential wicket opportunity to turn into a boundary.

Ad

Trending

In the 12th over, Yash Dayal bowled a well-disguised back-of-the-hand slower delivery, which Suryakumar Yadav slogged with no timing at all. The batter had lost all hope as the ball looped straight up in the air. Both the bowler and wicket-keeper were in contention to claim the catch, but neither backed out without a proper call.

Dayal caught the ball, but it popped out of his hands after Jitesh Sharma collided with him. Have a look at the incident right here:

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Virat Kohli was left fuming after yet another dropped chance. The ace batter threw his cap on the ground, given how costly the drops could prove to be.

Yash Dayal dismissed Suryakumar Yadav for 28 runs in the same over

Much to RCB and Yash Dayal's relief, the ugly drop catch did not prove to be too costly. Suryakumar Yadav tried to go for another slog to close out the over after returning to the strike. However, much like his previous effort, there was no timing or placement.

He intended for the ball to go over the off side infield, but found Liam Livingstone at long off, who did not hand the star batter a third life. Suryakumar Yadav departed after scoring 28 runs off 26 deliveries, with five fours to his name.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Nair . Know More