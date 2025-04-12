Yash Dayal and other teammates visit famous temple in Rajasthan ahead of RR vs RCB IPL 2025 match [In Pictures]

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) pacer Yash Dayal, along with some of his teammates, visited the famous Shree Khatu Shyam Temple in Rajasthan. This visit came ahead of their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match against Rajasthan Royals (RR), scheduled for Sunday, April 13, at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

On Saturday, April 12, Yash shared a post on Instagram showing him offering prayers at the temple, accompanied by fellow RCB teammates, including Suyash Sharma, Mohit Rathee, and Abhinandan Singh.

The team was last in action on Thursday, April 10, when they hosted Axar Patel’s Delhi Capitals (DC) at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. After being asked to bat, RCB struggled to find their rhythm, finishing with 163/7 in their allotted 20 overs.

In response, KL Rahul single-handedly led the Capitals to victory. The stylish batter remained unbeaten on 93 off 53 balls, guiding DC to a six-wicket win with 13 balls to spare.

RCB currently occupies fourth place on the points table with six points from five games. So far, they have won all three of their away matches but have lost both of their home games. The Royal Challengers will be eager to maintain their strong away form when they face Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur.

RCB has the upper hand against RR in the IPL

Rajasthan Royals will host Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the 28th match of IPL 2025 on Sunday, April 13, in Jaipur. So far, the two teams have faced off 32 times in the IPL, with RCB winning 15 matches and RR claiming 14 victories, while three games have ended in no result.

At the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, the teams have met nine times, with RR winning five and RCB emerging victorious in four. In their last encounter in Jaipur during IPL 2024, the hosts emerged victorious by six wickets.

