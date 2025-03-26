Yashasvi Jaiswal perishes for 29 after completely miscuing a big hit off Moeen Ali in RR vs KKR IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Rajasthan Royals (RR) opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal departed after scoring 29 runs off 24 deliveries in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) match against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Guwahati on Wednesday, March 26. The left-handed batter tried to clear the long-on boundary by stepping down the track to Moeen Ali but found the fielder in the deep.

Jaiswal was not at his fluent best in the powerplay, with only a couple of sporadic boundaries to his name. He even received a lifeline after Harshit Rana dropped a return catch in the fifth over. But he could not make the most of his second chance, heading into the middle overs.

Jaiswal was stranded at the non-striker's end as Riyan Parag departed in the eighth over, leaving RR at 67/2. RR were in desperate need of a partnership and stability in the middle overs against the KKR spinners. Jaiswal, however, tried to take down Moeen Ali the very next over but failed in his attempt to end his scratchy innings.

The veteran off-spinner floated the ball up, tempting Yashasvi Jaiswal to step out and slog it over long on. However, he struck it with the inside half of the bat and failed to get the desired elevation. Harshit Rana took a composed catch in the deep to continue RR's spiral.

Have a look at the dismissal right here (from 0:08 onwards) :

Jaiswal has begun the IPL 2025 campaign on a bleak note. The explosive opener was dismissed for just one run in RR's 44-run loss to the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), away from home.

KKR induce a middle over collapse after Yashasvi Jaiswal's wicket to leave RR reeling

RR surprisingly promoted franchise debutant Wanindu Hasaranga at No.5 after Yashasvi Jaiswal's departure. However, the ploy failed as the Sri Lankan all-rounder scored only four runs before being dismissed by Varun Chakaravarthy for his second wicket of the day.

Moeen Ali struck once again in the 11th over with a peach of a delivery to send former KKR batter Nitish Rana back to the pavilion. RR have been forced to use the impact sub in the first innings itself as Shubham Dubey comes in at No.7. As of writing, the team are placed 92/5 after 13 overs.

