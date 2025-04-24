Yashasvi Jaiswal smashes a stunning six off the first ball against Bhuvneshwar Kumar to get RR's run chase underway versus RCB in IPL 2025 [Watch] 

Rajasthan Royals (RR) opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal announced his intention right off the bat in the run chase against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Thursday, April 24. The left-handed batter kick-started the innings with a smashing six against Bhuvneshwar Kumar to get a brief head start on the 206-run target.

Jaiswal stepped out to open the batting alongside Vaibhav Suryavanshi after a rather poor bowling and fielding performance. Assessing the need to maximise the powerplay, Jaiswal wasted no time getting going by taking on RCB's new-ball specialist.

The right-arm pacer bowled back of a length to begin things with. Usually not renowned for extracting bounce off the surface, the ball did not rise, allowing Jaiswal to pick it up and send it high and handsome over the deep mid-wicket fence.

Have a look at the stunning strike to get RR's run chase underway right here:

Although Bhuvneshwar Kumar kept things tight in the remainder of the over, Jaiswal showed no signs of slowing down. He struck three boundaries off Yash Dayal in the next over, including another colossal six over midwicket to close out the set.

Jaiswal's opening partner, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, also picked up the pace at the other end. He also struck a similar pick-up pull shot off Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the third over to continue RR's rampant start.

Jaiswal and Suryavanshi dominate the powerplay to put on 52 runs for the opening wicket off 26 balls

The explosive left-handed opening pair showed immense potential during the clash against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). The duo were paired together at the top after Sanju Samson was ruled out due to an injury.

After the early onslaught against Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yash Dayal, RCB skipper Rajat Patidar brought Josh Hazlewood into the attack. However, even the Australian spearhead was not spared as Jaiswal took him for three successive boundaries, which were preceded by three dot balls.

RCB got the much-needed breakthrough after Vaibhav Suryavanshi was outfoxed and castled by a slower delivery by Bhuvneshwar Kumar. At the time of writing, RCB are placed at 52-1 after 4.2 overs, with Jaiswal unbeaten on 35 runs off 14 deliveries.

