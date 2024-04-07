"Ye bol raha hai Ellyse Perry ko men's team se bhi khilwa do"- Top 10 funny memes after RCB's dismal loss vs RR in IPL 2024

Rajasthan Royals (RR) beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by six wickets in the 19th match of IPL 2024 on Saturday (April 6) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Courtesy of their fourth win in four games, RR moved up to pole position in the points table.

After being asked to bat first, RCB managed to reach a decent total of 183/3 in 20 overs. Virat Kohli (113*) was the top performer for them in the innings, smashing a brilliant century. Faf du Plessis supported him a bit with a knock of 44 (33) in the top order. Yuzvendra Chahal picked up two wickets for the hosts in the bowling department.

In response, RR reached 189/4 in 19.1 overs and won the match comfortably. RCB got an early breakthrough in the chase, dismissing Yashasvi Jaiswal for a two-ball duck. Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson then played magnificent knocks to set up the chase for their side.

Samson departed after his half-century, but Jos Buttler remained unbeaten till the end and finished the game with a six and also completed his sixth IPL century.

Fans on social media enjoyed the match between RCB and RR in IPL 2024 on Saturday night. They expressed their reactions by sharing hilarious memes on social media.

Here are some of the best memes related to the game:

"Obviously had a little bit of luck"- RR opener Jos Buttler after his match-winning century in IPL 2024 clash vs RCB

At the post-match presentation, RR batter Jos Buttler reflected on his Player of the Match award performance against RCB and said:

"Obviously had a little bit of luck. In the end I didn't time it well, it just went over the rope. But happy to get the win. However long you play the game you still have those anxieties and stresses. You sort of dig into the things you've done well, keep working hard. And you need a bit of luck along the way. Just about having faith that at some point it will be okay."

On his individual form and the team's progress in this season's IPL, Buttler said:

"I actually did feel really good in the last game even though I got just 13 runs. I had a really good tournament in South Africa at the start of the year. I struggled last year but I felt I needed just one innings to get on the board.

"We've started this season really well. I know we've been together now for three seasons, everyone's been comfortable with each other and the support staff's been outstanding. But we just need to keep doing well."

MI will square off against DC in the next match of IPL 2024 on Sunday (April 7) afternoon at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.