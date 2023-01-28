"Ye sab doglapan hai" - Fans slam Chris Gayle for his recent comments on RCB and PBKS

Former West Indies batter Chris Gayle recently slammed Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) for not trusting their players.

Gayle, who represented both Bangalore and Punjab during his stint in the IPL, stated that the two franchises need to learn how to trust their players and be loyal to them.

"Those two keywords - loyalty and trust - it's very important," Gayle said in a video on JioCinema. "Those two teams - RCB and Punjab - need to learn how to work with those two words."

The comments didn't go down well with fans from both teams. They slammed Gayle for disrespecting the teams who showed trust in his abilities despite his inconsistency. Incidentally, the West Indies batter was included in RCB's Hall of Fame last year along with South African legend AB de Villiers.

Here are some of the reactions:

Ayush_💡KNOW💡 @99_tikendra @JioCinema @henrygayle Virat Kohli se kon nahi jalta yaha kuch pradarshan kar rahe hai @JioCinema @henrygayle Virat Kohli se kon nahi jalta yaha kuch pradarshan kar rahe hai 😂

P.H.A.N.T.O.M @VijayKu12208665 @JioCinema @henrygayle Wait and watch . So, called top players, Karma will be back to you . @JioCinema @henrygayle Wait and watch . So, called top players, Karma will be back to you .

[email protected] @ImYashrajsaurav @imVkohli @JoshHazelwood91 @Sports_Himanshu Disgusting statement from Chris gayle about rcb you say loyalty everyone knows rcb known for loyalty I agree rcb should built team as a core but you can't say rcb never loyal come in the rcb camp and see @faf1307 @mdsirajofficial we are like family @Sports_Himanshu Disgusting statement from Chris gayle about rcb you say loyalty everyone knows rcb known for loyalty I agree rcb should built team as a core but you can't say rcb never loyal come in the rcb camp and see @faf1307 @imVkohli @JoshHazelwood91 @mdsirajofficial we are like family

Sharon Solomon @BSharan_6 @ItzThanesh Chris Gayle choosing CSK over the franchise he played for!! 🤣 That too, after RCB imprinting his name into their Hall of fame!! 🤣🤣 @ItzThanesh Chris Gayle choosing CSK over the franchise he played for!! 🤣 That too, after RCB imprinting his name into their Hall of fame!! 🤣🤣

Sharon Solomon @BSharan_6 Himanshu Pareek @Sports_Himanshu



Chris Gayle: Yeah! Players don't feel like a part of the team in RCB. They need to learn how to work on words like TRUST and Loyalty.

#CricketTwitter

#IPL2023 Uthappa: RCB is more like only about Virat and AB de Villiers.Chris Gayle: Yeah! Players don't feel like a part of the team in RCB. They need to learn how to work on words like TRUST and Loyalty. Uthappa: RCB is more like only about Virat and AB de Villiers. Chris Gayle: Yeah! Players don't feel like a part of the team in RCB. They need to learn how to work on words like TRUST and Loyalty.#CricketTwitter#IPL2023 And RCB included Chris Gayle in their Hall of fame, last year!! 🤣🤣 twitter.com/Sports_Himansh… And RCB included Chris Gayle in their Hall of fame, last year!! 🤣🤣 twitter.com/Sports_Himansh…

𝐏𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐛 @Praanab20 @Sports_Himanshu Rcb trust u thats why u played for rcb 7 years continuously but your performance is 🥲 @henrygayle @Sports_Himanshu Rcb trust u thats why u played for rcb 7 years continuously but your performance is 🥲 @henrygayle

Vk @riyazshaik_25

But RCB included him in Hall of fame last yr @Sports_Himanshu I feel for gayleBut RCB included him in Hall of fame last yr @Sports_Himanshu I feel for gayleBut RCB included him in Hall of fame last yr

Meshtru_2.0 @shivaagarkhed @Sports_Himanshu I love Gayle , but this statement makes no sense , cuz in his own words in his AUTOBIOGRAPHY says how amazing this team took care of him. Disappointed @Sports_Himanshu I love Gayle , but this statement makes no sense , cuz in his own words in his AUTOBIOGRAPHY says how amazing this team took care of him. Disappointed

PATEL YASH @PATELYASH36

Cant belive it as

mentioned him in hall of fame. Previous year only with ab.

@ABdeVilliers17 @henrygayle @Sports_Himanshu Source pf informationCant belive it as @RCBTweets mentioned him in hall of fame. Previous year only with ab. @Sports_Himanshu Source pf information Cant belive it as @RCBTweets mentioned him in hall of fame. Previous year only with ab.@ABdeVilliers17 @henrygayle

Shibi @Shibi14631376 @Sports_Himanshu The main reason , rcb dropped gayle was his poor form and poor fitness , due to which kohli was not able to get those quick ones and twos @Sports_Himanshu The main reason , rcb dropped gayle was his poor form and poor fitness , due to which kohli was not able to get those quick ones and twos

BlueJersey @BlueJerseyIND @Sports_Himanshu Yeh bandaa itna jalakhoorr hai ..hai apne khiladio se... @Sports_Himanshu Yeh bandaa itna jalakhoorr hai ..hai apne khiladio se...

RCBIAN ARMY @RcbiansArmy @Sports_Himanshu As RCB fan hume Sabhi Players pasand hai aur unse ache ki ummid rahti hai but gayle bhai your comments, it's very hurting me @Sports_Himanshu As RCB fan hume Sabhi Players pasand hai aur unse ache ki ummid rahti hai but gayle bhai your comments, it's very hurting me

Gagan @gagan_kc18

they guy couldn't establish whichever team he played is bragging abt his own city @Sports_Himanshu Really bruh after how his career took of After coming in RCB..I don't think he would say smtng like this if he did shame on him he was only dropped bcz of poor performance in RCB.. @robbieuthappa they guy couldn't establish whichever team he played is bragging abt his own city @Sports_Himanshu Really bruh after how his career took of After coming in RCB..I don't think he would say smtng like this if he did shame on him he was only dropped bcz of poor performance in RCB..@robbieuthappa they guy couldn't establish whichever team he played is bragging abt his own city

Oddly_You @oddly_you



I don’t bother about Uthappa’s opinion @Sports_Himanshu Gayle got a chance to prove himself because of @RCBTweets . He should be grateful to this franchise, fans and stop making such silly comments.I don’t bother about Uthappa’s opinion @Sports_Himanshu Gayle got a chance to prove himself because of @RCBTweets. He should be grateful to this franchise, fans and stop making such silly comments. I don’t bother about Uthappa’s opinion

Gayle joined the Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2011 and played some of his best IPL knocks for them. He amassed 3163 runs in 84 innings for the franchise. The southpaw also won the Orange Cap while representing RCB in 2011 and 2012, scoring 608 and 733 runs, respectively.

The southpaw also scored 1339 runs in 41 innings for the Punjab franchise.

"I want to see that franchise lifting the cup" - Chris Gayle on RCB

Last month, Gayle expressed his love for the Royal Challengers Bangalore, quite contrary to his recent comments. The 43-year-old said that he wanted to see the franchise lift the cup and reckoned that Bangalore would always be his team.

"We wanted to win the trophy but that didn’t just happen," he said in an interview with CricketNext.com I want to see that franchise lifting the cup. RCB will always be my team. I love that franchise and I’m glad that I was a part of it."

Incidentally, RCB are one of the few franchises that are yet to win the IPL title despite being part of the tournament since its inception in 2008. They will look to end their trophyless run in the upcoming edition of the IPL.

