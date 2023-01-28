"Ye sab doglapan hai" - Fans slam Chris Gayle for his recent comments on RCB and PBKS

Former West Indies batter Chris Gayle recently slammed Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) for not trusting their players.
Gayle, who represented both Bangalore and Punjab during his stint in the IPL, stated that the two franchises need to learn how to trust their players and be loyal to them.
"Those two keywords - loyalty and trust - it's very important," Gayle said in a video on JioCinema. "Those two teams - RCB and Punjab - need to learn how to work with those two words."
The comments didn't go down well with fans from both teams. They slammed Gayle for disrespecting the teams who showed trust in his abilities despite his inconsistency. Incidentally, the West Indies batter was included in RCB's Hall of Fame last year along with South African legend AB de Villiers.
Here are some of the reactions:
Gayle joined the Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2011 and played some of his best IPL knocks for them. He amassed 3163 runs in 84 innings for the franchise. The southpaw also won the Orange Cap while representing RCB in 2011 and 2012, scoring 608 and 733 runs, respectively.
The southpaw also scored 1339 runs in 41 innings for the Punjab franchise.
"I want to see that franchise lifting the cup" - Chris Gayle on RCB
Last month, Gayle expressed his love for the Royal Challengers Bangalore, quite contrary to his recent comments. The 43-year-old said that he wanted to see the franchise lift the cup and reckoned that Bangalore would always be his team.
"We wanted to win the trophy but that didn’t just happen," he said in an interview with CricketNext.com I want to see that franchise lifting the cup. RCB will always be my team. I love that franchise and I’m glad that I was a part of it."
Incidentally, RCB are one of the few franchises that are yet to win the IPL title despite being part of the tournament since its inception in 2008. They will look to end their trophyless run in the upcoming edition of the IPL.
Also Read: "It was more of Sundar against New Zealand" - Hardik Pandya lauds young all-rounder after T20I in Ranchi
Get IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score, 1st T20 at Sportskeeda. Follow us for the latest cricket Updates.