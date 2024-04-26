"Yes green bhai" - Will Jacks' eye-popping comment to Cameron Green's Instagram post after RCB's win over SRH in IPL 2024

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batting all-rounder Will Jacks referred to teammate Cameron Green as 'bhai', which means brother, in his comment to the latter's Instagram post after their win over the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on April 25.

Jacks and Green played a vital role in RCB's 35-run victory that ended their six-game losing streak. While the Englishman picked up the massive scalp of Travis Head during SRH's run-chase, the Aussie enjoyed a solid all-round performance.

Green scored an unbeaten 37 off 20 deliveries and picked up figures of 2/12 in two overs to help RCB seal the deal.

Following the game, he took to his Instagram handle to post:

"Great to be back on the winners list."

Jacks responded to the post by saying:

"Yes green bhai."

The duo have been on and off in RCB's lineup during the IPL 2024 season. While Green has played in seven of their nine outings, Jacks has featured in only the last four games.

Coming into the franchise thanks to an off-season trade with the Mumbai Indians (MI), the Aussie has struggled to live up to his billing. Green has scored only 111 runs at an average of 22.20 and a strike rate of 127.58.

Meanwhile, Jacks has scored the lone half-century in his four matches at an average of 19 and a strike rate of 149.

RCB keep slender playoff hopes alive with SRH win

RCB kept their slim playoff hopes alive with their 35-run win over the third-ranked SRH.

After losing seven out of their first eight games, Faf du Plessis' unit finally produced a solid all-round performance in Hyderabad. Batting first, they posted a massive 206/7 in 20 overs, thanks to half-centuries from Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar.

The bowling also stood up to the task of keeping the powerful SRH batting lineup at bay, restricting them to 171/8 in 20 overs. Even with the win, RCB remains at the bottom of the table with four points in nine outings.

However, should they win all their remaining five matches and have several other results go their way, RCB might still entertain hopes of qualifying for the playoffs.

They will take on the inconsistent Gujarat Titans (GT) in their next encounter on Sunday, April 28.

