"You bought a Lamborghini in Harry Brook but he hasn't got the Harry Potter wand yet" - Aakash Chopra on SRH's issues ahead of KKR clash

Aakash Chopra has highlighted that the SunRisers Hyderabad's (SRH) big-ticket buy Harry Brook has failed to fire in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2023) thus far.

The Hyderabad-based franchise will face the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Friday, April 14. Brook, who was bought for a whopping ₹13.25 crore at the IPL 2023 auction, has managed a paltry 29 runs in his three outings thus far.

While reflecting on some of the SunRisers Hyderabad's batting issues in a video on his YouTube channel, Chopra pointed out that Brook hasn't lived up to expectations thus far. He elaborated:

"Everyone is a right-hander. The batting seems to have a lot of depth. In fact, you bought a Lamborghini in Harry Brook but he hasn't got the Harry Potter wand yet. His magic has not worked. Put spin in front of Harry Brook and his situation turns bad."

The former Indian opener acknowledged that Rahul Tripathi played an excellent knock in SRH's last game against the Punjab Kings (PBKS). Tripathi recorded an unbeaten 48-ball 74 in the eight-wicket win, while Aiden Markram was also not out on 37 off 21 balls.

However, Chopra added that Mayank Agarwal hasn't played a substantial knock as of yet and Aiden Markram struggles against left-arm spin, stating:

"Mayank Agarwal is not in very good form. Rahul Tripathi does play well but after him comes Aiden Markram. His numbers against left-arm spin are absolutely ordinary.

"Then comes Heinrich Klaasen, who plays spin okay but bats too low. After that, you see Washington Sundar and maybe Abdul Samad."

Chopra feels KKR should prepare a rank turner and exploit the SRH batters' weakness against spin. He added that the home side could field four spinners in the XI, with Anukul Roy playing as a left-arm spinner alongside Sunil Narine, Varun Chakaravarthy and Suyash Sharma.

"Unleash Umran Malik" - Aakash Chopra feels SRH should attack KKR with pacers

Umran Malik picked up two wickets against PBKS. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra wants SRH to bombard the KKR batters with fast bowling on Friday, reasoning:

"I think if they score runs in batting, the bowling has the might. You have to use fast bowling if you have to catch Kolkata because Kolkata have the worst numbers against the bouncers.

"So unleash Umran Malik. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has good numbers against this team. So you will expect wickets from him."

The reputed commentator reckons Washington Sundar could play a crucial role with the ball for SRH against KKR, explaining:

"Then there is T Natarajan, then maybe Kartik Tyagi, if he is fit and available. Then you can attack with Mayank Markande and Washington Sundar. Washi Sundar will be very important in this game because the opposition team has a lot of left-handers."

Sundar has been wicketless in IPL 2023 thus far and has proved a little expensive as well. Mayank Markande, on the other hand, gave an excellent account of himself against PBKS, registering figures of 4/15 in his four overs.

Poll : Will Harry Brook score 30+ runs against KKR? Yes No 0 votes