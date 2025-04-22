"You can leave Shardul out" - Aakash Chopra suggests a change in LSG XI for IPL 2025 clash vs DC

Former India player Aakash Chopra has suggested a change in the Lucknow Super Giants' (LSG) playing combination for their IPL 2025 clash against the Delhi Capitals (DC). He opined that Mayank Yadav can be included at Shardul Thakur's expense if the speedster is fit and available.

LSG will host DC in Match 40 of IPL 2025 in Lucknow on Tuesday, April 22. A win for either side will help them join the Gujarat Titans (GT) at the top of the table on 12 points.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra', the former India opener reckoned that LSG shouldn't drop Prince Yadav and that Thakur can make way for Mayank, subject to the latter's availability.

"They (LSG) have actually managed to win the previous game magnificently. Avesh Khan bowled extremely well there. Play Prince Yadav for sure, whether Mayank Yadav is available or not, because he is bowling very well. If Mayank is available, you can leave Shardul out and play Mayank," he said (17:10).

Chopra noted that Rishabh Pant needs to fire for LSG to progress in IPL 2025.

"Pant still hasn't scored runs. Since Rishabh Pant hasn't scored runs, there is an overreliance on the top three. You have managed a few wins, but this job won't be done without Pant firing. David Miller is not being used well," he observed.

The cricketer-turned-commentator urged the home team to promote David Miller in the batting order.

"If you have Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant and David Miller, they should be your top five. If (Ayush) Badoni plays 35 balls, he would score 50-odd. However, if David Miller plays the same 35 balls, he would score 65. It may sound a little risky as you are sending an out-of-form David Miller so early, but the form won't come if he doesn't get a chance," Chopra elaborated.

Aakash Chopra also opined that Ayush Badoni should be a part of the starting XI if LSG bat first in their IPL 2025 clash against DC. He noted that the Delhi batter had to be brought in as an impact player even while batting first in their previous game against the Rajasthan Royals (RR).

"Playing with 3 overseas players is not a good thing at all" - Aakash Chopra on DC ahead of IPL 2025 clash vs LSG

The Delhi Capitals dropped Jake Fraser-McGurk from their playing combination in their previous game against the Gujarat Titans. [P/C: Getty]

Turning his attention to the Delhi Capitals, Aakash Chopra urged them to include Dushmantha Chameera in their playing combination for their IPL 2025 clash against the Lucknow Super Giants, considering the visitors have already left Jake Fraser-McGurk out.

"When I look towards Delhi, most things are okay. You have even dropped Jake Fraser-McGurk now, but consider playing Dushmantha Chameera. If you wish, you can play him because playing with three overseas players is not a good thing at all," he said (19:00) in the same video.

The analyst noted that Axar Patel and company also went a batter short while batting first in their previous game against the Gujarat Titans.

"They also did the same thing. They didn't have a batter at No. 7 when they got to bat first. What is that approach? So you can play (Sameer) Rizvi as well. If you wish, you can also think like that," Chopra observed.

The Delhi Capitals had to bring in Donovan Ferreira as the impact player against the Gujarat Titans. However, the move did not yield the desired results as the South African big-hitter was dismissed for a three-ball one, with DC eventually losing the game by seven wickets.

