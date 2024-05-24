"You cannot have a good IPL season with only one department firing"- Gautam Gambhir on SRH's bowling [SK Match ki Baat Exclusive]

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) mentor Gautam Gambhir feels the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) bowling shouldn't be overlooked just because they have an incredibly explosive batting line-up. SRH's batting has been among the best in the IPL 2024 season with their 287/3 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) being the highest team total in the tournament's history.

However, Gambhir shed light on some of the quality bowling options that SRH have in the form of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan and also captain Pat Cummins.

Speaking exclusively on Sportskeeda's SK Match Ki Baat, here's what Gautam Gambhir had to say about why SRH's bowling should be spoken about a lot more:

"They do have quality bowlers like Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Pat Cummins, and Natarajan. There has been a lot of talk about their batting because they have made such huge scores. But their bowling is equally destructive. You cannot have a good IPL season with only one department firing."

Gambhir earmarked SRH openers Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head as the biggest threat to the Rajasthan Royals (RR) ahead of the IPL 2024 Qualifier 2 in Chennai on Friday, May 24.

Gautam Gambhir on RR's recent form

The Rajasthan Royals had a wretched form coming into the IPL 2024 playoffs as they had lost four and had a no-result in their final five league games. However, they beat the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Eliminator by four wickets and got their first win of the month.

Gautam Gambhir reckons that RR's quality make them dangerous irrepsetive of recent form. He opined:

"RR were at the top of the table for a long time. In an IPL season, these times come where you win a few games you should have lost and lose a few games you should have won. The kind of batting and bowling that they have, they have most of their bases covered."

While the pitch at Chepauk has historically seen spinners get a bit of grip, Gautam Gambhir feels that Qualifier 2 will have a fresh pitch with even pace and bounce.

