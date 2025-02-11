"You guys will only call me and congratulate me" - Veteran Indian batter makes a hilarious statement regarding KKR captaincy rumors ahead of IPL 2025 

Ajinkya Rahane recently joked about how he might hear the news of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captaincy role being filled, by the journalists first rather than the franchise team management. The former Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain is heavily linked with the aforementioned role following Shreyas Iyer's departure before the mega auction.

Rahane has played as a captain across 25 matches in the IPL, where has recorded nine wins. He comes across as a reputed leader having led India with success in the past, and is currently Mumbai state team's captain. He guided the domestic heavyweights to the Ranji Trophy last year. The veteran batter has led from the front to help them get past Haryana to qualify for the semi-finals.

Furthermore, Rahane's current white-ball form is another factor in his favor. He was the leading run-scorer in Mumbai's successful Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament campaign in late 2024. He was roped in by KKR for his base price of INR 1.50 crore, to mark a second stint with the franchise.

Rahane clarified that there have been no talks with the franchise regarding the captaincy. He jokingly suggested that he expects to hear from the journalists if he is offered the role.

"There has been no discussion regarding this so far. If they make the decision, I'm pretty sure you guys will get to know about it before me. You guys will only inform me, call me, and congratulate me," Rahane said during the post-match press conference

Rahane fittingly hit a ton in the second innings of the Ranji Trophy quarter-final at the very venue he will turn up during his home matches in the IPL 2025 with KKR. He scored 108 runs off 180 deliveries at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata to help Mumbai stretch their lead in the second innings.

"When experienced players return to play, then the rest of the team members get to learn a lot" - Indian batter Ajinkya Rahane on BCCI's guidelines regarding domestic cricket

Mumbai captain Ajinkya Rahane has had to manage a lot of star players in recent times. The likes of Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shivam Dube, and Suryakumar Yadav all turned up to play in the Ranji Trophy after the BCCI's latest guidelines. As per the new regulations, players are required to play in domestic cricket when not involved with international assignments.

"BCCI have been trying to encourage players to participate in domestic cricket for the last 2-3 years now. I think it is a good move, because when experienced players return to play, then the rest of the team members get to learn a lot," Rahane said.

Mumbai will face Vidarbha in the semi-finals of the Ranji Trophy, away from home. The clash is scheduled to begin from February 17 onwards.

