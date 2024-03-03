"You might see a change in the opening combination" - Aakash Chopra on Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis' lack of cricket heading into IPL 2024

Aakash Chopra reckons the Royal Challengers Bangalore might change their opening combination if the slightly undercooked duo of Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis don't fire at the start of IPL 2024.

Du Plessis was RCB's highest run-getter in IPL 2023, smashing 730 runs in 14 innings at an average of 56.15 and a strike rate of 153.68. Kohli was the franchise's second-highest run-scorer last season, amassing 639 runs in as many innings at an average of 53.25 and a strike rate of 139.82.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra didn't pick Kohli and Du Plessis among his top three opening pairs heading into IPL 2024. He reasoned (5:05):

"RCB's Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli were a very successful pair last year. They may still be very, very good. The only caveat as to why I have not kept them in the top three is that Faf has played very little cricket since the last IPL."

"If you leave aside one SA20 match, the performance was very ordinary. Virat also hasn't played since the match against Afghanistan. In such a scenario, if Faf and Virat don't hit the ground running, it could be a problem. You might see a change in the opening combination," the former India opener added.

Chopra reckons RCB could open with either Will Jacks or Cameron Green if the combination of Kohli and Du Plessis fails to deliver. However, he added that the RCB skipper can be ruled out at one's own peril and that Kohli is Kohli.

"He might be slightly fired up" - Aakash Chopra on Prithvi Shaw potentially opening with David Warner for the Delhi Capitals

Prithvi Shaw had an indifferent run in IPL 2023. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Reflecting on the Delhi Capitals, Aakash Chopra reckons Prithvi Shaw will be eager to perform in IPL 2024. He noted (6:20):

"Prithvi Shaw is in very good form. He might be slightly fired up as his name is not coming anywhere. Injuries are spoken about and someone talks about the attitude. However, he is playing now, so you expect him to open here."

The reputed commentator feels David Warner might be back to his explosive best if Rishabh Pant returns as skipper and middle-order batter.

"David Warner will not be the captain this year. He played extremely slow at the start last year. Now, because he is not the captain and there is the security of Rishabh down the order, he could come into his own, as his international cricket is almost tata bye-bye now," Chopra stated.

Warner was the Capitals' top run-getter in IPL 2023, amassing 516 runs in 14 innings at an average of 36.86 and a strike rate of 131.63. Shaw had a dismal run last season, aggregating a paltry 106 runs in eight innings at an average of 13.25 and a strike rate of 124.70.

