"You play against 12 members when u play against MI"- Top 10 funny memes as MI score 217/2 in IPL 2025 match vs RR in Jaipur

The Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur is playing host to today's IPL 2025 match between the Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Rajasthan Royals (RR). Home team captain Riyan Parag won the toss and invited MI to bat first in the contest.

Mumbai Indians got off to a brilliant start as their openers, Ryan Rickelton and Rohit Sharma, set a great platform for the middle order with a 116-run partnership. Rickelton was the aggressor initially, as he took down the RR bowlers and provided momentum to his side early in the innings. Rohit supported him well with some signature shots on both sides of the ground to entertain the viewers.

Ryan Rickelton smashed three sixes and seven fours en route to 61 (38) before perishing in the 12th over. Rohit Sharma (53) also followed him to the pavilion in the next over after notching up his third half-century in the last four games. Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya then played identical unbeaten knocks of 48 (23) each to provide a strong finish to MI. They propelled them to 217 for two in 20 overs.

Fans enjoyed the high-scoring first innings of Thursday night's IPL 2025 match between MI and RR. They expressed their reactions by posting hilarious memes on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram. Here are some of the best memes:

"You play against 12 members when u play against MI," a post read.

"Initially the ball was coming on nicely"- Rohit Sharma after 1st innings of MI vs RR IPL 2025 match in Jaipur

During the mid-innings break, MI opener Rohit Sharma reflected on his team's batting performance in the first innings, saying:

"Initially the ball was coming on nicely, so we went for out shots after a couple of overs. Then we realized that it was better to hit straight. Ryan Rickelton knows his game well. He picks the bowlers to target and spots. If he gets a score, it helps us to continue the momentum. It's really important for us to understand the pitch here, so, we need to bowl accordingly.

"Also, the boundary lengths need to be taken into consideration. We have the bowling to do the job in IPL. Hopefully, they use all their experience and get it done. If we look at our batting line-up, quite a few guys have not batted for a few games. Knowing that we have a strong middle and lower middle-order, it gives us that confidence to take that extra bit of chance at the top of the order," Rohit continued.

Do you think RR can chase down the massive target of 218 and keep their IPL 2025 playoff hopes alive? Let us know your opinions in the comments section.

