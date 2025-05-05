"You are stuck" - Aakash Chopra on DC's playoff chances ahead of IPL 2025 clash vs SRH

Former India player Aakash Chopra has opined that the Delhi Capitals (DC) have a tough road ahead to qualify for the IPL 2025 playoffs. He noted that Axar Patel and company, who might need three wins from their remaining four league games, will face tough opponents in their final three matches.

DC will lock horns with the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 55 of IPL 2025 in Hyderabad on Monday, May 5. With 12 points from 10 games, the visitors are placed fifth on the points table and need a few consecutive wins to guarantee a playoff berth.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra', the former India opener reckoned that the Delhi Capitals might not qualify for the IPL 2025 playoffs, especially if they lose to the SunRisers Hyderabad.

"Where are DC standing? 10 matches, six wins and 12 points, but which are the upcoming games? Those will decide whether you will qualify or not. With 16 points, you have a very good chance, but you will be in a convenient position if you reach 18 points, which means you need three wins in four games," Chopra said (8:50).

"They have this game in Hyderabad. After that, they will clash with Punjab (Kings) in Dharamsala - difficult encounter. Then you will play the Gujarat Titans - difficult encounter. After that, you will play Mumbai (Indians). Sir, you are stuck. If you don't win this match, you might not even qualify. It could be a 'so near and yet so far' story with Delhi," he added.

Aakash Chopra noted that the Delhi Capitals' IPL 2025 campaign is wobbling a little. He added that the IPL 2020 runners-up shouldn't have been in such a situation after winning their first four games this season.

"Contributions are coming, but the big knocks aren't coming" - Aakash Chopra on DC's batting issues ahead of IPL 2025 clash vs SRH

KL Rahul (371) is the only Delhi Capitals player to aggregate more than 300 runs in IPL 2025. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra pointed out that the Delhi Capitals need substantial knocks from their batters in their IPL 2025 clash against the SunRisers Hyderabad.

"Delhi will have to bat better. Contributions are coming, but the big knocks aren't coming. They are searching for big knocks. Faf du Plessis scored runs in the Kolkata match, but KL Rahul got run out there. Karun Nair hasn't fired at all after one match," he said (10:15).

While highlighting that Abishek Porel has rarely converted his starts into significant knocks, the cricketer-turned-commentator added that Tristan Stubbs hasn't been as prolific as last year.

"Abishek Porel has played a few good knocks, but a big knock is still awaited. Tristan Stubbs hasn't looked the same batter this year. Those many runs haven't come from his bat. Of course, he is getting less batting as Axar Patel comes ahead of him. Axar has played well. Vipraj Nigam is a good player," Chopra observed.

To conclude, Aakash Chopra urged the Delhi Capitals to include T Natarajan in their playing combination against the SunRisers Hyderabad. He reasoned that the left-arm seamer is familiar with the conditions in his previous franchise's home ground.

