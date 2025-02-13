"You've earned the right to be in this position" - Virat Kohli showers praise on new RCB captain ahead of IPL 2025 [Watch]

Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli has thoroughly endorsed Rajat Patidar to succeed as the new captain of the franchise for IPL 2025 after the announcement was made on Thursday, February 13. Kohli acknowledged it was a massive responsibility but added that the right-hander had earned the role.

The 31-year-old will lead the decorated franchise in IPL 2025, having made his first appearance in the tournament in 2021. In 27 matches since then, he has accumulated 799 runs at 34.73 alongside a solitary hundred and seven fifties. He will replace Faf du Plessis, who was not retained by RCB ahead of the 2025 edition.

Speaking in a video uploaded by RCB, the 36-year-old said he was happy for Patidar to get a promotion as the captain and placed faith in him to take the franchise forward. Kohli also observed that the newly-appointed skipper's game had improved on multiple levels over the years. Kohli said (via RCB's X handle):

"I'm here to inform everyone that Rajat Patidar is going to be the new captain of RCB. To grow into this role, of course it is a big responsibility and i have done this for many years. Faf's done it for the last few years. To be seen as the guy who will take this franchise forward, I am sure this is a great honour for you. I am very very happy for you. You've earned the right to be in this position and I am sure you will grow from strength to strength."

"I have seen Rajat evolve as a player in the last couple of years as a player, got the chance to play for India. His game has improved many levels in the last couple of years. The way he has led his state team as well and the responsibility he has taken, you've shown everyone what it takes to lead this amazing franchise," Kohli added.

Patidar also has experience as a captain at the domestic level. The Madhya Pradesh-born cricketer led the state to the final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy last year and aggregated 428 runs in nine innings that season.

"We know that he will do what best for the team" - Virat Kohli on new RCB captain Rajat Patidar

Rajat Patidar. (Credits: IPL X)

In the same video, the star cricketer requested fans to get behind Patidar and hoped to see RCB start the IPL 2025 edition with a bang. Kohli added:

"I just wish him all the very best and I would request all the fans to support him, get absolutely behind him. We know that he will do what best for the team, what's best for the franchise and we must all get together to support him because, regardless of what happens, who does what, the most important thing is the team and franchise. We all have that responsibility to work towards the growth of this amazing team and franchise."

He continued:

"Sending my best wishes to him, and sending all the fans lots of love. Looking forward to seeing you and looking forward to have Rajat start off the season with a bang."

RCB lost to the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2024 Eliminator by four wickets.

