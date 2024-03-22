“You will take this team’s legacy ahead in style” – Suryakumar Yadav congratulates Ruturaj Gaikwad on becoming CSK captain ahead of IPL 2024

Mumbai Indians star batter Suryakumar Yadav congratulated Ruturaj Gaikwad on replacing MS Dhoni as the new Chennai Super Kings captain ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League season. Yadav pointed out that Gaikwad has huge shoes to fill but backed him to succeed owing to his cool and calm mindset, much like Dhoni.

Gaikwad’s appointment was announced a day ahead of the 2024 season opener between CSK and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Chepauk on Friday, March 22.

Suryakumar Yadav wrote on Instagram:

“Can’t deny the fact that you have got big shoes to fill bhauu (brother). But I am sure with your cool and calm nature, you will take this team’s legacy ahead in style. Wishing you all the love and luck.”

Suryakumar Yadav's latest Instagram post for CSK's new captain for IPL 2024 - Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Ruturaj Gaikwad’s elevation to captaincy comes after he delivered with the bat in his last three IPL seasons, amassing 590, 368, and 635 runs, respectively. His contributions helped the Super Kings lift the trophy in 2021 and 2023. Overall, Gaikwad has 1797 runs in 52 games at a strike rate of 135.52, including one century and 14 half-centuries.

Meanwhile, it's worth mentioning that Suryakumar Yadav is a doubt for MI's opener against Gujarat Titans on Sunday, March 24. The middle-order batter continues to recover from the ankle surgery he underwent earlier this year. He is currently under the guidance of BCCI's medical staff in the purview of the 2024 T20 World Cup.

“Looking forward to enjoy it” – Ruturaj Gaikwad excited to lead CSK in IPL 2024

Ruturaj Gaikwad, meanwhile, is delighted about leading CSK in IPL 2024. The 27-year-old said that he will have the support of experienced leaders like MS Dhoni and Ajinkya Rahane in the team. On his appointment, Gaikwad told CSK:

"It feels good. It's a privilege obviously. More than that, it's a huge responsibility, but I'm really excited because of the kind of group we have. Everyone's experienced enough, so not much to do for me.”

He continued:

“Plus, I have Mahi (Dhoni) bhai in the team, Jaddu (Jadeja) bhai as well, Ajju (Rahane) bhai as well, who's been a great captain, to guide me. Nothing much to worry, just looking forward to enjoy it."

For the unversed, Gaikwad led India to the 2023 Asian Games gold medal.