"Your apology needs to be as loud as your disrespect was" - Fans react to Yuzvendra Chahal's stunning 4-wicket haul in PBKS vs KKR IPL 2025 clash

Punjab Kings (PBKS) leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal delivered a sensational spell for his team in their IPL 2025 match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Mullanpur, Chandigarh, on Tuesday, April, 15. He played a starring role in PBKS' historic 16-run victory over KKR.

The Shreyas Iyer-led side defended the lowest-ever total in the league's history. KKR were bundled out for just 95 while chasing a modest 112-run target. Chahal was the pick of the bowlers, claiming four wickets and conceding 28 runs from his four overs.

The crafty spinner dismissed Ajinkya Rahane, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rinku Singh, and Ramandeep Singh. Chahal was under some pressure after a few underwhelming outings but silenced his naysayers with a match-winning performance.

The 34-year-old bagged widespread praise on social media for his stunning bowling exploits. Here are some of the top reactions on X:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"Yuzi didn't just spin the ball, he spun the whole match," wrote a fan.

"This spell of Yuzvendra Chahal is worth 18 crore. Made the match out of nowhere for Punjab Kings," commented a fan

"Your apology needs to be as loud as your disrespect was," posted a fan.

"Yuzi bhai came in, pressed CTRL + ALT + DELETE in the match! 4 for 28, one of the Greatest spell in IPL History. What a match peak ipl," remarked another.

"Yuzi Chahal pulled out his magic just when it mattered! Game-changing moment," chimed in yet another.

It is worth mentioning that Yuzvendra Chahal was signed by PBKS for a whopping ₹18 crore at the IPL 2025 auction. The deal made him the most expensive spinner in the auction's history.

"I was confident about my bowling" - Yuzvendra Chahal on his match-winning spell against KKR

Yuzvendra Chahal was adjudged the Player of the Match for his fantastic performance in the low-scoring thriller. At the post-match presentation, the veteran cricketer stated that while he leaked a few runs in the previous encounter, he was confident about his bowling.

Chahal said:

"When my first ball turned, I told Shreyas (Iyer) that it's important to have attacking fielders in place because wickets were the key. In the last match, I gave away a lot of runs. But I was confident about my bowling, and it clicked well on this track. The mindset is always to take wickets, that wicket of Ajju bhai (Ajinkya Rahane) was important."

"And, I kept it slower through the air so that they had to force the pace. My first Player of the Match award for Punjab, so it's special, but I wasn't really thinking along those lines to be honest."

With four wins from six games, PBKS are currently placed fourth in the IPL 2025 points table. They take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, on Friday, April 18.

