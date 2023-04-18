Create

“Your overconfidence is your weakness” – Harry Brook mercilessly trolled on Twitter for another flop show in IPL 2023

By James Kuanal
Modified Apr 18, 2023 23:15 IST
Harry Brook
Harry Brook has scored 38 runs, barring his century, in IPL 2023.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) batter Harry Brook failed to deliver against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Tuesday, April 18.

Chasing 193, the right-hander scored just nine runs off seven balls, including two fours. He was caught by Suryakumar Yadav in the cover region off Jason Behrendorff’s bowling, as SRH lost their opening wicket for 11 runs in the second over.

Fans trolled Harry Brook for his failure to live up to expectations with the bat for SRH in his maiden IPL season. One user shared a meme that read:

“Your overconfidence is your weakness”
Harry brook https://t.co/d2IVesgheg

Here are some of the other best Twitter reactions:

If you make a century in 1 out of 5 matches and insignificant scores in others, then you are bound get criticised, if you are a real future star then let your bat talk and provide apt replies rather than getting foul mouthed #TATAIPL #TATAIPL2023 #MIvSRH #SRHvMI @Harry_Brook_88
Brook gets cooked by the Intelligence of Captain Rohit Sharma ! Oh Captain, MI Captain ! ❤️#ipl #SRHvsMI #rohitsharma #ArjunTendulkar #HarryBrook #viral #mayankagarwal #SuryakumarYadav #Trisha https://t.co/2Sy9BmoJNl
Harry Brook already scrolling through his trolls on SM#SRHvMI
@9Sxventy3 Harry brook with the t20 world cup https://t.co/8QBPEvUKYW
Who is waiting for Harry Brook's interview tonight ?😂😂Any thoughts @TheBarmyArmy ??#SRHvMI#RCBvsCSK https://t.co/m2FFTSkMB6
Leave my beautiful country Harry Brook. https://t.co/XTIL2LTGx5
Look like SRH spends all money on Harry Brook only I did not find another other player who can win match #SRHvMI #IPL
Aaj harry brook ko pta lagega real trolling kya hoti h 😂😂
Kavya Maran be like : #SRHvMI #SRHvsMI #HarryBrook #MIvSRH #MIvsSRH #KavyaMaran #Cricket #IPL2023 https://t.co/GKPRBSAhzp
Let all laugh at him , Harry brook 🤣🤣🤣🤣#SRHvMI #Orangearmy #IPL2023 twitter.com/on_drive23/sta…

It’s worth mentioning that SRH bought Brook for ₹13.25 crore during the IPL 2023 mini-auction last year. He has so far failed to deliver in four of his last five innings with the bat, returning with figures of 13, 3, 13, and 9, respectively.

The 24-year-old though scored the first century of IPL 2023. He smashed an unbeaten 100 off 55 balls at a strike rate of 181.81 against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), including three sixes and 12 boundaries. SRH won that game by 23 runs.

Why Harry Brook is facing the wrath of fans after his failure against MI?

Harry Brook recently took a dig at critics, especially fans, after scoring a century in his last outing for SRH against KKR.

Speaking on the post-match show after being adjudged Player of the Match, he said:

“A lot of people say that opening the batting in T20 is the best time to bat. I'm happy to bat anywhere. I've had a lot of success batting at five. Made my name there. My four Test hundreds will have to be over this one.”

He continued:

“I was putting pressure on myself a little bit. You go on social media and people are calling you rubbish. There's a lot of Indian fans out there who'll say well done tonight. But they were slagging me off a few days ago. Glad I could shut them up, to be honest.”

Follow SRH vs MI live score updates here.

Get IPL 2023 Live Score along with Points Table & Schedule Updates at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Ankush Das
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...