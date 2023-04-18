“Your overconfidence is your weakness” – Harry Brook mercilessly trolled on Twitter for another flop show in IPL 2023

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) batter Harry Brook failed to deliver against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Tuesday, April 18.
Chasing 193, the right-hander scored just nine runs off seven balls, including two fours. He was caught by Suryakumar Yadav in the cover region off Jason Behrendorff’s bowling, as SRH lost their opening wicket for 11 runs in the second over.
Fans trolled Harry Brook for his failure to live up to expectations with the bat for SRH in his maiden IPL season. One user shared a meme that read:
“Your overconfidence is your weakness”
Here are some of the other best Twitter reactions:
It’s worth mentioning that SRH bought Brook for ₹13.25 crore during the IPL 2023 mini-auction last year. He has so far failed to deliver in four of his last five innings with the bat, returning with figures of 13, 3, 13, and 9, respectively.
The 24-year-old though scored the first century of IPL 2023. He smashed an unbeaten 100 off 55 balls at a strike rate of 181.81 against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), including three sixes and 12 boundaries. SRH won that game by 23 runs.
Why Harry Brook is facing the wrath of fans after his failure against MI?
Harry Brook recently took a dig at critics, especially fans, after scoring a century in his last outing for SRH against KKR.
Speaking on the post-match show after being adjudged Player of the Match, he said:
“A lot of people say that opening the batting in T20 is the best time to bat. I'm happy to bat anywhere. I've had a lot of success batting at five. Made my name there. My four Test hundreds will have to be over this one.”
He continued:
“I was putting pressure on myself a little bit. You go on social media and people are calling you rubbish. There's a lot of Indian fans out there who'll say well done tonight. But they were slagging me off a few days ago. Glad I could shut them up, to be honest.”
