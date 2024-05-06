"Your teamwork is absolutely amazing!" - Shreyas Iyer's sister Shresta Iyer reacts after KKR's comprehensive win against LSG in IPL 2024

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Shreyas Iyer's sister, Shresta Iyer, has reacted to the team's clinical victory against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Sunday night. KKR beat LSG comfortably by 98 runs in the 54th match of IPL 2024 at the Ekana stadium in Lucknow.

The Knight Riders batted first in the contest and scored a mammoth total of 235/6. Opener Sunil Narine stole the show with the bat for the visiting side with a blistering knock of 81 (39).

Harshit Rana and Varun Chakaravarthy then picked up three wickets apiece and helped KKR bundle out LSG for just 137 in 16.1 overs. The Lucknow batting unit had a rare off day as none of them could put up a fight in a steep chase against the Kolkata team. The Shreyas Iyer-led side also displaced Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the top position in the points table following their commanding win on Sunday.

After the conclusion of the match, Shresta Iyer took to her Instagram handle and applauded KKR for their dominating win against LSG.

She captioned the post:

"You all continue to impress us every single day! Your teamwork is absolutely amazing! I admire the energy and dedication each one of you brings to the table. Congratulations on the well-deserved win!"

Shresta Iyer's Instagram story after KKR's victory on Sunday night.

"There is no pressure at all" - KKR captain Shreyas Iyer on team environment

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Shreyas Iyer opened up about the team environment in the KKR dugout and the thought process behind some of their decisions, saying:

"If we have got good start, we go according to that. Sunil said in the timeout that anything close to 200 is a good score. Anything more is an icing on the cake. The way they have been continuing to contribute has been phenomenal. We have to be flexible in the batting order, with the left-right combination."

Shreyas continued:

"The bowlers have to then change their plans and it affects their composure. You will see that everyone is padded up in the dugout. There is no pressure at all, the intent and mindset of the team will be positive. The starts that they have giving us, magnificient. Hope that they keep this continuing and we are at the back to see to it that we get to a good total."

KKR will next face the Mumbai Indians on Saturday (May 11) at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback