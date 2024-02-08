"Your turn now caammmmooo"  - Suryakumar Yadav reacts as Cameron Green's girlfriend completes her Master's degree

Team India's dynamic batter Suryakumar Yadav recently reacted after Australian all-rounder Cameron Green shared a picture from his girlfriend's convocation ceremony.

Green posted a couple of pictures on his official Instagram handle, announcing that his partner, Emily Redwood, had completed her master's degree. Commenting on the post, Suryakumar suggested it was now the Australian cricketer's turn to do the same.

Suryakumar wrote:

"Your turn now caammmmooo."

Suryakumar Yadav's comment on Cameron Green's post.

It is worth mentioning that Suryakumar Yadav and Cameroon Green represented Mumbai Indians (MI) in the previous edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). While Suryakumar will continue to ply his trade for the five-time champions, Green was traded to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in an all-cash deal (₹17.50 crore).

Green was the third-highest run-getter for MI in IPL 2023. The talented youngster chalked up 452 runs from 16 outings at a strike rate of 160.28. He notched up a 47-ball against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), which is the second-fastest IPL century by an MI batter.

Suryakumar Yadav recently underwent groin surgery in Germany

Suryakumar Yadav captained India during their three-match T20I series against South Africa in December 2023. He dazzled the viewers with his batting exploits in the final fixture, scoring 100 runs off just 56 deliveries.

However, the swashbuckling batter injured his ankle while fielding in the encounter and has been on the sidelines since. It was later reported that Suryakumar had sustained a sports hernia injury.

The 33-year-old underwent surgery in Germany last month. Sharing the news of his surgery, Suryakumar posted on Instagram:

"Surgery done✅ I want to thank everyone for their concerns and well wishes for my health, and I am happy to tell you all that I will be back very soon 💪."

Suryakumar is expected to return to cricketing action in the upcoming 2024 edition of the IPL. The Mumbai-based side will be captained by new skipper Hardik Pandya, who replaced Rohit Sharma in the leadership position ahead of the season.

