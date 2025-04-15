Punjab Kings (PBKS) spinner Yuzvendra Chahal began his spell on a bright note by trapping Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Ajinkya Rahane LBW for a run-a-ball 17 in the ongoing 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) clash. The right-handed batter played second fiddle to Angkrish Raghuvanshi's exploits during the run chase in Mullanpur on Tuesday, April 15.

PBKS had a mammoth task to defend a paltry 112-run target, but made the perfect start in the form of early wickets. KKR were in a spot of bother at 7-2 in the second over, but impact sub Raghuvanshi released the pressure with a few positive shots. Rahane held his end with ease since the required rate was not a threat in the chase.

Shreyas Iyer brought in Yuzvendra Chahal into the attack after the seven-over mark. The wrist spinner, battling a horrid run of form, began his spell with a brilliant flighted delivery that found a bit of turn too. While Rahane managed to nudge that delivery for a single, he was outdone by a googly, a couple of deliveries later. He attempted a slog sweep, but connected with only thin air to be struck in front of the stumps.

Rahane initially walked off, but returned for a hurried discussion with his batting partner regarding a review. The skipper decided against it, and continued his walk back to the dressing room. Replays later showed that the impact was outside off, meaning that the veteran would have survived had he opted to send the decision upstairs.

Have a look at the dismissal right here.

Yuzvendra Chahal was in desperate need of a bright start to his spell after a woeful start to the season. Prior to the clash against KKR, he had picked up only two wickets from his first five matches with an economy rate of 11.13.

Yuzvendra Chahal struck in his second over to dismiss Angkrish Raghuvanshi in PBKS vs KKR IPL 2025 match

The wrist spinner made an impact in his next over as well to keep PBKS in the hunt. After a wide to begin proceedings, he dished out a trademark flighted delivery that turned after pitching. Raghuvanshi tried to go inside out over covers, but could only splice it towards point, where Xavier Bartlett took a composed catch.

Chahal only conceded one run off his second over to put the squeeze on KKR. Glenn Maxwell struck in the next over to trap Venkatesh Iyer LBW for 7 to reduce the score to 74-5.

