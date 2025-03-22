"Not won anything, still thought they won everything" - When Gautam Gambhir made a scathing attack on star team during IPL 2024

Former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain and mentor Gautam Gambhir was never one to hold back his thoughts, and his attack on the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) during IPL 2024 was one such occasion. Serving as the team mentor in the 2024 season, Gambhir said RCB was one team that he always wanted to beat.

Ad

Much to his delight, KKR defeated RCB in both their meetings in IPL 2024 en route to a third title. Meanwhile, RCB enjoyed a terrific second half of the season to qualify for the playoffs, only to be knocked out by the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Eliminator.

In a video shared by Star Sports on their X handle last year, Gambhir said:

"One team which I wanted to beat every time and probably in my dreams was RCB. Wanted to. Probably the second-most high-profile team and flamboyant team. The owner and the squad with Chris Gayle and Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers. Not won anything, still thought they won everything. Can’t take that kind of an attitude."

Ad

Trending

He also detailed how some of KKR's best wins have come against RCB, saying:

"The three best wins KKR has had were against RCB. The first game of the IPL, Brendon McCullum against the RCB. 49 all out, RCB. 6-overs 100, probably the only time in the IPL that in the first 6 overs, 100 was scored. We always knew that they were a very strong side and probably the most aggressive batting unit as well. One thing I would love to have is again go on the cricket field and beat RCB."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

While KKR have won three IPL titles overall, RCB are still searching for their first.

KKR take on RCB in the IPL 2025 opener

Expand Tweet

Ad

The heated KKR-RCB rivalry will kickstart the 2025 IPL season, as the two teams will face off at the iconic Eden Gardens on Saturday, March 22. KKR lead the overall head-to-head between the sides by a comfortable 20-14 margin after 34 outings.

A bigger worry for RCB fans is the fact that their side have suffered defeats in their last four meetings against KKR. RCB's last win over KKR came in the 2022 IPL season.

Despite the massive anticipation for this blockbuster clash, there is a high possibility for the weather to play spoilsport. Heavy rains and thunderstorms have been forecast before and during the match, much to the disappointment of fans.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback