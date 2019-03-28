IPL History: Top 5 teams with the lowest NRR in a season

A lower NRR indicates the extent to which a particular team has been dominated

The 12th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is underway and as the tournament heads towards the end of the first week, we will look at the teams that have the history of registering the lowest Net Run Rate (NRR) in a single edition of the tournament.

NRR is one of the most exciting aspects in any tournament as many teams have to rely on this crucial mathematical model to progress further in the league. It is quite is easy to understand and calculate as explained here.

NRR is important not just for separating the sides with equal points; a lower or higher NRR also indicates how the team has fared as a whole in the season, and to what extent has the team dominated or been dominated against as a whole.

In most of the cases, the bottom teams have the lowest NRR for obvious reasons.

Here, we look at 5 teams who have failed to make an impact in a single season of IPL, as a result of which have obtained the lowest possible NRR in the history of IPL.

#5 Pune Warriors India in 2013: -1.006

The Pune Warriors franchise didn't enjoy much success in its 3-year stint in the IPL.

At number 5, we have the now defunct Pune Warriors India from the 2013 season. The Pune side was one of the two franchises to be added in the Indian Premier League in the 2011 season, alongside the also defunct Kochi Tuskers Kerala.

The Pune Warriors franchise didn't enjoy much success in its 3-year stint in the IPL. They finished second last in 2011 and 2013 while finishing last in the 2012 season. They hit a new low in their last season of the IPL when the team could manage only 4 wins in 16 games.

A total of 2262 runs in 318.4 overs were scored by the team while 2519 runs in 310.5 overs were scored against them. They finished at the 8th position with an NRR of -1.006 in the 2013 season.

