One player each IPL team must target in IPL 2024 auction ft. Pat Cummins and Gujarat Titans 

The IPL 2024 Auction is just 24 hours away. The reverse countdown to the mini-auction has started, with the officials of all franchises landing in Dubai for the one-day event. Several big names will go under the hammer tomorrow, December 19.

Every IPL franchise has some vacant places in their squad. They will be keen to fill up those positions in the best manner possible by using the available funds in their auction purse.

Before the IPL 2024 Auction begins, here's a look at the one player that each team should target during the mini-auction.

#1 Gujarat Titans - Pat Cummins

Gujarat Titans have traded out Hardik Pandya to the Mumbai Indians. While GT's batting lineup still looks strong without Pandya, their bowling attack needs a pacer, who can clock 140 kmph consistently.

Australian skipper Pat Cummins can be a fantastic choice for that role. He can also contribute a bit with the bat and help new captain Shubman Gill with his leadership experience.

#2 Kolkata Knight Riders - KL Shrijith

Kolkata Knight Riders have struggled to sign a proper Indian wicketkeeping option in the last two auctions. The likes of Sheldon Jackson, Baba Indrajith, and Narayan Jagadeesan could not live up to the expectations.

Expand Tweet

Perhaps, KKR can try signing KL Shrijith of Karnataka at the IPL 2024 Auction. Shrijith has been quite impressive in domestic games. He is a left-handed batter, who can bat in the top order.

#3 Chennai Super Kings - Manish Pandey

Chennai Super Kings have lost two big players ahead of the IPL 2024 Auction. Ben Stokes made himself unavailable for the tournament, while Ambati Rayudu has retired from the competition.

CSK have the habit of signing experienced players, and they should go for Manish Pandey to take Rayudu's place in the playing XI. Pandey has not been in the best touch in IPL, but he played brilliantly for Hubli Tigers in the Maharaja T20 Trophy this year.

#4 Mumbai Indians - Wanindu Hasaranga

Mumbai Indians added ₹2 crore to their auction purse by trading out Cameron Green and recruiting Hardik Pandya and Romario Shepherd before the IPL 2024 Auction. MI have a solid bunch of batters, all-rounders, and pace-bowling options.

The team still needs a big name in the spin department. Sri Lankan all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga can solve a lot of problems for MI with his right-arm leg-spin.

#5 Punjab Kings - Shardul Thakur

Punjab Kings ticked almost all boxes at the IPL 2023 Auction, but they failed to qualify for the playoffs again. PBKS have released Shahrukh Khan, Raj Bawa, Baltej Dhanda, Mohit Rathee, and Bhanuka Rajapaksa before the auction.

To make up for Shahrukh and Raj's absence, PBKS can spend big on Shardul Thakur. He can bat as a finisher and also bowl four overs of medium pace for the team.

#6 Delhi Capitals - Kartik Tyagi

Delhi Capitals have let go of players like Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman, and Kamlesh Nagarkoti from their squad. They need new options in the pace attack now.

Former RR pacer Kartik Tyagi can be a fantastic addition to the DC bowling lineup. Tyagi is an express pacer, who scalped many wickets in domestic cricket this year.

#7 Sunrisers Hyderabad - Travis Head

Sunrisers Hyderabad had a solid batting lineup on paper last season, but the former IPL winners ended up disappointing their fans once again. SRH have released the likes of Harry Brook and Vivrant Sharma from their squad before the IPL 2024 Auction.

The Orange Army can consider signing Australian all-rounder Travis Head in the auction. Depending on the team's combination, he can either open with Mayank Agarwal or bat in the middle-order.

#8 Rajasthan Royals - Sameer Rizvi

Sameer Rizvi recently smashed the fastest hundred in the UPT20 league. He also led the Uttar Pradesh team to the U-23 State Team A Trophy title. If Riyan Parag fails to get going again, Rizvi can take his place in the playing XI.

Rizvi bats in the middle-order and can bowl right-arm off-spin. The Royals should think of signing him in the IPL 2024 Auction.

#9 Lucknow Super Giants - Spencer Johnson

Lucknow Super Giants already have a gun fast bowler in the form of Mark Wood, but he has had injury and availability issues in the IPL. Hence, LSG should think of signing a backup for him.

Coach Justin Langer can smartly sign Australian speedster Spencer Johnson in the IPL 2024 Auction. He is a left-arm fast bowler, who can make life difficult for the batters with his express pace.

#10 Royal Challengers Bangalore - Mitchell Starc

Royal Challengers Bangalore have released a majority of their bowlers ahead of the IPL 2024 Auction. Fast bowler Mohammed Siraj needs a new partner now, and Mitchell Starc can be a perfect choice.

Expand Tweet

Starc has done a phenomenal job for RCB in the past. With Josh Hazlewood no longer in the team, RCB will need an overseas pacer, and Starc can fit in well.