IPL 2019 Auction: One released player each franchise should buy

The preparations for the 2019 edition of the IPL are in full swing now. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had asked all the eight franchises to submit the list of released players by November 15. Some interesting choices have been made by all the franchises. More than 50 players have been released overall and this means that the auction which is set to take place next month in Jaipur will be an extremely exciting one. Some of the big names like Glenn Maxwell, Aaron Finch, Mitchell Starc, Jason Roy, Chris Woakes have been released by their respective franchises.

A few trades also took place over the past few days as Quinton de Kock moved from the Royal Challengers Bangalore to the Mumbai Indians while Shikhar Dhawan was traded to the Delhi Daredevils in exchange for three Indian stars. Marcus Stoinis was traded to RCB for Mandeep Singh.

With each team having announced its squad going into the auction, let's take a look at one released player each franchise should look to buy at the upcoming auctions.

#1 Aaron Finch (Royal Challengers Bangalore)

The Royal Challengers Bangalore has been a batting heavy side for some time now. They had the likes of Shane Watson, Yuvraj Singh, Chris Gayle in their repertoire in the years gone by.

But at last year’s auctions, RCB’s team management acted smartly and tried to have a balanced squad at their disposal by trying to beef up their bowling options. RCB have some very good options with the ball in the form of Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Umesh Yadav. However, their batting is missing that “oomph” factor at the top this year as they have only Parthiv Patel as a specialist opening batsman.

Australian T20 captain Aaron Finch has been released by the Kings XI Punjab this year. The Virat Kohli led side should go out all guns blazing to acquire the services of Finch at the auctions.

Finch is one of the biggest hitters of the cricket ball in international cricket and is the Number 2 batsman on the ICC T20 rankings list. Finch can be the X-factor that RCB seems to lack with the bat. His acquisition would also free up Virat and AB and allow them to play their natural game.

