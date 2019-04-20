Opinion: Dropping Robin Uthappa might help Kolkata Knight Riders sort out their batting order

Robin Uthappa has been out of form of late for KKR this season [Image: BCCI/IPLT20.com]

Chasing a daunting target of 214 against RCB, one would expect the KKR batsmen to come out all guns blazing. There would be no question marks raised if they capitulated while trying to play attacking cricket. But that was not the case.

Robin Uthappa struggled to get his innings going, contributing just 9 off 20 deliveries. If only he would have started to attack a bit earlier, it would have created a solid platform for Russell, Rana and skipper Dinesh Karthik to launch into the RCB bowling in the death overs.

Right from the time Robin Uthappa was drafted into the KKR side in 2014, he has certainly been the pillar of their batting line up. He amassed a whopping 660 runs in his maiden season for KKR and helped the team lift the IPL trophy for the second time.

After his magical season for KKR in 2014, he has always managed to pile more than 350 runs.

But 2019 has been a forgetful year for Uthappa. He has made just 220 runs from 9 innings at a below par strike rate of 119.56. Uthappa does slot into the KKR batting line up as an anchorman but he has failed to accelarate after facing a lot of deliveries of late. This does not bode well for a side that also has the likes of big stroke makers such as Chris Lynn, Andre Russell, Nitish Rana and Dinesh Karthik. The Karnataka-based player is out of form and does not seem to be showcasing what it takes to play a sheet anchor's role.

Perhaps, dropping Uthappa from the KKR side might help the team sort out its batting order. Shubman Gill who has batted across different positions in this year's IPL can come in at No.3 and hold the KKR innings together. He has the ability to keep the scoreboard ticking by regularly knocking the ones and twos and punishing the odd ball to the boundary.

Gill also has the ability to pick the length early and has a wide range of strokes. In fact, once he opened the batting for KKR and made an incredible 65 off just 39 deliveries against Delhi Capitals. Once Gill takes Uthappa's role, KKR can rope in an extra bowling all-rounder or a pinch hitter like Nikhil Naik to replace Robin Uthappa.