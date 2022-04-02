PAK vs AUS Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s 3rd ODI match – April 2nd, 2022

Australia and Pakistan will lock horns in the third and final game of the three-match ODI series on Saturday, April 2. The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore will host the encounter.

Pakistan, led by Babar Azam, didn’t make a great start to the ODI series after losing the opening game by eight wickets. However, the home team came back strong in the second match on Thursday.

Pakistan won their second match by six wickets to draw level in the series. They chased down 349 after defying all the odds. It remains to be seen if the hosts can replicate something similar on Saturday.

On that note, here's a look at three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the third ODI between Australia and Pakistan.

#3 Imam-ul-Haq

Pakistan Nets Session

Imam-ul-Haq has arguably been the best batter in the ongoing ODI series. He scored a ton in the first game but his efforts went in vain. This wasn’t the case when he scored another century in the second ODI at the Gaddafi Stadium.

In the second match, the southpaw scored 106 runs off 97 balls with the help of six fours and three sixes. Imam-ul-Haq is also the leading run-scorer of the series with 209 runs at an average of 104.50.

#2 Travis Head

Sheffield Shield - SA v VIC: Day 3

Travis Head has looked brutal at the top of the order for Australia in the ODI series. In the first game, he scored 101 and took the Aussies to a comprehensive win. Even in the second game of the series, the left-hander showed his class.

Head scored 89 runs and helped his team put up a daunting score on the board. If he gets going, the Pakistan bowlers could be in a lot of trouble.

#1 Babar Azam

Pakistan v New Zealand - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Babar Azam is currently third on the list of leading run-scorers in the ongoing ODI series. He scored a half-century in the first game, but his knock went in vain as Pakistan lost the game by a mammoth margin.

But the Young Turk was at his very best in the second ODI. He scored 114 runs off 83 balls with the help of 11 fours and one six. In his career, Babar is known for showing a great amount of consistency.

