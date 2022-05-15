PBKS vs DC head-to-head stats for Match 64, IPL 2022

After an exciting double header contest, IPL 2022 action will continue tomorrow evening with a battle between the Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Delhi Capitals (DC).

Both teams are outside the top four of the points table right now, but a victory in the upcoming game could bolster their chances of qualifying for the playoffs.

With the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) losing to the Rajasthan Royals (RR), the points table is wide open now. Three spots are still up for grabs. Both Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings will be keen to take one of those three positions.

Ahead of IPL 2022's second northern derby, here's a look at the head-to-head stats of Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings.

IPL 2022: PBKS vs DC head-to-head record

Punjab Kings lead the head-to-head record against Delhi Capitals 15-14. Both franchises have crossed swords 29 times in the league, with PBKS winning on 15 occasions.

Last 5 PBKS vs DC match results

While Punjab Kings lead the overall record, Delhi Capitals have a 4-1 lead in the head-to-head record of the last five matches. Here's a summary of those five games:

DC (119/1) beat PBKS (115) by 9 wickets, Apr 20, 2022 DC (167/3) beat PBKS (166/6) by 7 wickets, May 2, 2021 DC (198/4) beat PBKS (195/4) by 6 wickets, April 18, 2021 PBKS (167/5) beat DC (164/5) by 5 wickets, October 20, 2020 DC (157/8) beat PBKS (157/8) via Super Over, September 20, 2020

Last 5 match results of PBKS at DY Patil Stadium

Punjab Kings have a 2-1 win-loss record at the DY Patil Stadium in IPL 2022. Here's a summary of their three matches:

PBKS (145/2) beat GT (143/8) by 8 wickets, May 3 SRH (152/3) beat PBKS (151) by 7 wickets, Apr 17 PBKS (208/5) beat RCB (205/2) by 5 wickets, Mar 27

Last 5 match results of DC at DY Patil Stadium

Delhi Capitals have a 1-2 win-loss record at the DY Patil Stadium this season. They won their last game on this ground.

DC (161/2) beat RR (160/6) by 8 wickets, May 11 CSK (208/6) beat DC (117) by 91 runs, May 8 LSG (155/4) beat DC (149/3) by 6 wickets, Apr 7

