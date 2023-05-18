PBKS vs DC Highlights, IPL 2023: 3 moments that generated a buzz among fans in Match 64

Match 64 of IPL 2023 is in the history books. Punjab Kings suffered their seventh defeat of the tournament while playing against the Delhi Capitals at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala.

It was Dharamsala's first IPL match since 2013 and the picturesque venue did not disappoint the fans. A brilliant batting surface was on offer for the match between the Delhi Capitals and the Punjab Kings. More than 400 runs were scored in 40 overs, and in the end, DC beat PBKS by 15 runs.

Fans witnessed some special knocks from Liam Livingstone and Rilee Rossouw last night in IPL 2023. While Livingstone's 94-run knock could not help the Punjab Kings win, Rossouw's maiden IPL half-century ensured that his team recorded a 15-run victory.

It was a forgettable night for some bowlers and fielders. Punjab Kings' bowlers managed to take only two wickets in 20 overs, whereas the Delhi Capitals' fielders dropped too many catches and missed a couple of run-outs as well.

Now that the clash between DC and PBKS has ended, here's a look at three moments that generated a buzz among fans from Match 64 of IPL 2023.

#1 Prithvi Shaw's unique celebration after maiden 50 in IPL 2023

Prithvi Shaw returned to the Delhi Capitals' playing XI against the Punjab Kings. The rising star struggled to score runs in the initial phases of the tournament, but he looked in decent touch last night in Dharamsala.

Shaw started slowly and accelerated well to end with 54 runs off 38 deliveries. He whacked seven fours and a six. After touching the 50-run mark, Shaw celebrated in a unique way.

Shaw's comeback and celebration after completing his half-century generated a buzz among the fans.

#2 Shikhar Dhawan's excellent catch to dismiss Prithvi Shaw

Shikhar Dhawan made a couple of tactical errors in the first innings. He admitted in the post-match interview that handing the ball to a spinner for the 20th over was not the best decision. Later, Dhawan got out for a golden duck in the second innings.

Overall, it was a forgettable night for the Punjab Kings captain, but he did take a brilliant catch in the first innings to dismiss David Warner. Dhawan took a diving catch off Sam Curran's bowling to help PBKS take their first wicket.

#3 Atharva Taide became the 1st batter to retire out in IPL 2023

Punjab Kings became the second team to use the 'retire out' rule in the Indian Premier League after the Rajasthan Royals used it for Ravichandran Ashwin last year. The Mohali-based franchise decided to call Atharva Taide back after the uncapped batter scored 55 runs off 42 balls.

Taide rebuilt the innings with Prabhsimran Singh after Shikhar Dhawan got out for a golden duck. However, the uncapped batter could not accelerate when the team needed him to.

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Atharva Taide retired out.



Ravichandran Ashwin will be proud watching this. Atharva Taide retired out. Ravichandran Ashwin will be proud watching this. https://t.co/iyNBYgQZKG

As the likes of Jitesh Sharma, Shahrukh Khan and Sam Curran were yet to bat, PBKS decided to call Taide back. The decision did not work in PBKS' favor though as they ended up losing the match by 15 runs.

