PBKS vs DC, IPL 2023: Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala pitch history and IPL records

IPL 2023 now heads to Dharamsala for a match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium. It is the first game of the season at the picturesque HPCA Stadium.

Dharamsala will play host to an IPL match for the first time since 2013. The last time this venue hosted an IPL game, Adam Gilchrist was the captain of the Punjab Kings. Punjab defeated Mumbai Indians by 50 runs in the last match at the HPCA Stadium.

Ahead of Dharamsala's first match of IPL 2023, here's a look at the pitch history of this venue.

Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala IPL records & stats

The pitch in Dharamsala is good for pacers. A fresh wicket will be on offer for Wednesday's battle between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals. Scoring runs should be a bit challenging in the first few overs, but the batters should dominate the proceedings as the match progresses.

It is tough for a new batter to come and hit big strokes quickly on this ground. Hence, if a batter gets set in the middle, he should aim to play a big knock. Here are some vital stats you need to know from previous IPL games hosted by Dharamsala:

IPL matches played: 9

Matches won by teams batting first: 5

Matches won by teams batting second: 4

Matches Tied: 0

Matches With No Result: 0

Highest individual score: 106 - Adam Gilchrist (PBKS) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2011

Best bowling figures: 4/9 - Amit Mishra (DC) vs. Punjab Kings, 2011

Highest team score: 232/2 - Punjab Kings vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2011

Lowest team score: 116 - Punjab Kings vs. Deccan Chargers, 2011

Highest successful run-chase: 178/5 - Deccan Chargers vs. Punjab Kings, 2010

Average first-innings score: 176

Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala Pitch report

The pitch report for the IPL 2023 match at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium Stadium will be broadcasted a few minutes before David Warner and Shikhar Dhawan walk out for the toss. As mentioned above, pacers and batters may dominate in Dharamsala.

The pitch would have changed a lot in the last 10 years. Hence, fans should closely watch the experts' pitch report before the game.

Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala Last IPL match

Punjab Kings beat Mumbai Indians by 50 runs in the last IPL match on this ground. Azhar Mahmood and Shaun Marsh's half-centuries helped Punjab post 183/8 on the board. In reply, Mumbai Indians lost all their wickets for 133 runs.

10 sixes were hit in that game. A total of 18 wickets fell, with pacers taking 12 of them. Here's a short summary of that match:

Brief Scores: Punjab Kings 183/8 (Azhar Mahmood 80, Lasith Malinga 3/39) beat Mumbai Indians 133 (Ambati Rayudu 26, Piyush Chawla 2/20) by 50 runs.

