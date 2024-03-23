PBKS vs DC, IPL 2024: Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur pitch history and T20 records

Punjab Kings will play their first home match of IPL 2024 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur today. A packed house is expected for PBKS' home game against the Delhi Capitals.

This match will mark the return of Rishabh Pant to the cricket field. Some other big names like Mitchell Marsh, David Warner, Liam Livingstone, Shikhar Dhawan and Sam Curran will also compete in this game.

Before Mullanpur makes its IPL debut, here's a look at the pitch history and T20 records of Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium.

Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium T20 records

Mullanpur hosted nine matches of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in the 2023 domestic season. Teams batting first won seven out of those nine games. Hence, the captain winning the toss today will likely elect to bat.

Here are some vital stats from those nine T20s hosted by this venue:

Total Matches Played: 9

Matches won by teams batting first: 7

Matches won by teams batting second: 2

Highest team total: 225/3 - Bengal vs. Puducherry, 2023.

Lowest team total: 74 - Puducerry vs. Vidarbha, 2023

Highest successful run-chase: 149/7 - Baroda vs. Mumbai, 2023.

Lowest score defended: 161/8 - Rajasthan vs. Jharkhand, 2023.

Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium pitch report

Harbhajan Singh mentioned on commentary during yesterday's game that the pitch in Mullanpur is good for batting. Fans can therefore expect a high-scoring clash between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals.

The team batting first would need to post at least 170-180 on the board. The pitch report will be broadcast live before the toss.

Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium last T20

Delhi beat Vidarbha in the last T20 played at Mullanpur. It was the fourth quarterfinal match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023, where Anuj Rawat's 68-run knock guided Delhi to 176/6 in 20 overs. In reply, Vidarbha made 137/9 in their 20 overs.

Twelve sixes were hit in that match, while a total of 15 wickets fell in 40 overs. Here's a short summary:

Brief Scores: Delhi 176/6 (Anuj Rawat 68, Umesh Yadav 4/30) beat Vidarbha 137/9 (Shubham Dubey 44*, Lalit Yadav 2/16) by 27 runs.