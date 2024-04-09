PBKS vs SRH, IPL 2024: Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur pitch history and T20 records

After three consecutive away games, the Punjab Kings (PBKS) are back to their home ground as they host the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 23 of IPL 2024 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur on Tuesday, April 9.

Although both teams are tied at four points currently, SRH (+0.409) enjoy a better net run rate than the Kings (-0.220). Both franchises will be looking to get another win under their belt.

Ahead of tonight's IPL 2024 encounter, here's a look at the pitch history and T20 records of Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium.

Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium T20 records

The stadium, owned by the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) has hosted several domestic games over the last two years. It also made its IPL debut when Punjab hosted the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the second game of IPL 2024.

While the sample size of IPL at the venue is quite low, let's take a look at all the stats from all the T20 games played at the venue.

Total Matches Played: 24

Matches won by teams batting first: 15

Matches won by teams batting second: 9

Highest team total: 238/2 - Jammu & Kashmir vs. Arunachal Pradesh, 2022.

Lowest team total: 53 - Meghalaya vs. Haryana, 2022

Highest successful run-chase: 149/7 - Baroda vs. Mumbai, 2023.

Lowest score defended: 161/8 - Rajasthan vs. Jharkhand, 2023.

Highest individual score: 114 by Ruturaj Gaikwad, Maharashtra vs Kerala, 2022.

Best bowling figures: 5/11 by Vidwath Kaverappa, Karnataka vs Jammu & Kashmir, 2022.

Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium pitch report

The pitch at the venue is generally favors batters. Given that this will be an evening game, there are chances of dew to be present as well. Due to this, teams winning the toss are likely to bowl first as the pitch is expected to get better with time.

The exact pitch report will be broadcast live on StarSports and Jio Cinema just before the toss.

Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium last IPL game

Shikhar Dhawan and Rishabh Pant at the toss

The last IPL game at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Chandigarh was played between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals (DC). It was an afternoon game which was won by the Kings by four wickets.

Shikhar Dhawan chose to bowl first after winning the toss. The Capitals got off to a decent start thanks to contributions from David Warner (29) and Mitchell Marsh (20). However, the PBKS bowlers worked in tandem and picked up wickets at regular intervals to restrict Delhi to a total of 174 runs.

Chasing 175 for victory, the Kings lost wickets early on. Opener Jonny Bairstow and Dhawan fell in the space of five balls inside the powerplay. Prabhsimran Singh (26), who looked decent during his stay, also lost his wicket to Kuldeep Yadav (2/20).

However, Punjab's costliest player Sam Curran kept his cool and made the first IPL 2024 fifty. The Englishman smashed 63 off 47 and also won the Player of the Match for his brilliance. Liam Livingstone also looked threatening for his 38* as he hit the winning six to seal the two points for PBKS.

Brief score: DC 174/9 (Shai Hope 33, Arshdeep Singh 2/28) lost to PBKS 177/6 (Sam Curran 63, Kuldeep Yadav 2/20) by 4 wickets.