PBKS vs DC Match Prediction: Who will win today's IPL 2023 match?

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) and the Delhi Capitals (DC) are all set to face off in back-to-back fixtures in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). In a welcome sight for fans, the venue will shift from the dready Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi to picturesque Dharamsala.

Prabhsimran Singh's stellar century was the difference between the two sides in the reverse fixture before the PBKS spinners orchestrated an admirable turnaround in the middle overs. The win meant that the Kings officially eliminated the Capitals and kept themselves in the hunt for a playoff spot.

Speaking of playoff spots, Punjab are currently only eighth in the standings with six wins and as many losses. Their net run rate isn't great, and while they stand a chance of qualifying if they win both their remaining fixtures, they will have an eye on that metric.

Delhi, meanwhile, have had nothing going for them this season. Injuries, availability concerns and major holes in various departments have left them scrambling for consistency. David Warner and Co. are currently fielding a top-heavy playing XI that has been exposed in each of their last two matches.

DC had won four of their last five meetings against PBKS before their loss in Delhi a few days ago. Anything can happen when a team plays with nothing to lose, and the away side will be keen on ending their campaign on a high. Spoiling the oppositions' parties will be an added benefit.

IPL 2023, PBKS vs DC Match Prediction: Punjab look to keep playoff hopes alive

Prabhsimran Singh hammered a sensational century in PBKS' previous meeting against DC

Getting Prabhsimran Singh out early will be one of DC's key objectives. If the young opener doesn't deliver, the likes of Shikhar Dhawan and Liam Livingstone, who are due a big innings or two, will need to step up.

The decisive factor on Wednesday could be the fact that PBKS' spinners might not be as effective at Dharamsala. Rahul Chahar and Harpreet Brar have been quite effective in recent weeks in IPL 2023, with the former appearing to slowly ease his way back into a rhythm.

However, the pacers are likely to have a bigger role to play at the venue, and DC have quite a few swing bowlers who can set the cat amongst the pigeons. Anrich Nortje, if he is available for selection, could also be a massive asset for the away side.

PBKS are the better side on paper and come into this game with more momentum. They are the clear favorites for this clash, but they've always come up short when under the pump in the league. Dhawan and Co. need to win to keep their playoff hopes alive, and that pressure could work against them.

An upset could be on the cards, with DC's freedom potentially working in their favor. We might see the list of contenders for the IPL 2023 playoff spots get a little shorter.

Prediction: DC to win Match 64 of IPL 2023.

