PBKS vs DC: Who won yesterday's match in IPL 2023?

Delhi Capitals (DC) beat Punjab Kings (PBKS) by 15 runs in yesterday’s Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala.

Sent into bat after losing the toss, DC put up an excellent total of 213/2 as Rilee Rossouw hammered 82* off 37 balls. In the chase, Liam Livingstone slammed a superb 94 off 48 deliveries. However, Delhi’s bowlers did well to restrict Punjab to 198/8. The loss dealt a massive blow to PBKS’ playoffs qualification hopes.

Chasing 214, Punjab began in disastrous fashion as skipper Shikhar Dhawan (0) edged an away going delivery from Ishant Sharma to first slip. Prabhsimran Singh and Atharva Taide added 50 for the second wicket. However, the former fell to Axar Patel for 22 off 19, miscuing the left-arm spinner to long-on.

Taide and Livingstone added 78 for the third, but the former failed to score freely and retired out for 55 off 42 at the end of the 15th over. Jitesh Sharma (0), Shahrukh Khan (6) and Curran (11) perished cheaply at the other end.

Livingstone played some exceptional strokes in a losing cause before being dismissed off the last ball of the match, but not before clubbing Ishant for 6, 4, 6 - the second maximum coming off a no-ball (on height).

DC were atrocious in the field, dropping two sitters and missing a couple of run-out opportunities. Luckily, the batters had given them enough runs to defend.

Rossouw blitz takes DC to 213/2

Rossouw smashed a brilliant 82* off 37 balls as Delhi put up 213/2 after being sent into bat. DC got off to a solid start as their openers David Warner (46 off 31) and Prithvi Shaw (54 off 38) added 94 in 10.2 overs.

There was some terrific big hitting from both players as Delhi reached 61/0 at the end of the powerplay. It needed a spectacular diving catch from Dhawan to break the partnership. Warner top-edged a slower ball from Curran and the Punjab skipper intercepted the ball brilliantly.

Rossouw was in great form from the word go. He began with two fours off Curran and slammed Kagiso Rabada for two sixes and a four in the 13th over. At the other end, Shaw went on to complete a half-century before skying a pull off Curran.

Rossouw and Phil Salt (26* off 14) then put the finishing touches to the innings, adding a quick-fire 65* for the third wicket. Salt hammered Nathan Ellis for two sixes and a four in the 19th over, while 23 came off the last over bowled by Harpreet Brar as Rossouw went berserk.

PBKS vs DC: Who won Player of the Match in yesterday's IPL 2023 match?

Rossouw played a stunning knock for DC, smacking six fours and as many sixes in his unbeaten 82. Shaw chipped in with an impressive fifty. With the ball, Nortje and Ishant claimed two wickets each.

For PBKS, Curran picked up both Delhi wickets to fall, while Livingstone was brilliant in his 94, clubbing five fours and nine sixes.

Rossouw was named Player of the Match for his swashbuckling innings.

