PBKS vs LSG Match Prediction: Who will win today's IPL 2025 match?

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) can enter the top two of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) standings if they beat the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Sunday, May 4. With 13 points from 10 matches, Shreyas Iyer and Co. are very much in the running for a berth in Qualifier 1.

However, PBKS have barely any room for error. With the Mumbai Indians (MI), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Gujarat Titans (GT) currently in rich veins of form, Punjab could see themselves tumble down the standings with even the odd slip-up.

In that regard, the fact that they will be playing their first game of IPL 2025 in Dharamsala won't make them too happy. Home familiarity would've gone a long way in PBKS having an edge. But, as they say, every cloud has a silver lining. The hosts should be able to use the Lucknow clash to help themselves in their next two outings, also in the picturesque city.

Meanwhile, the Super Giants have blown hot and cold this year. They started well, but momentum has been hard to sustain in recent times. Captain Rishabh Pant has endured a dismal run of form, while Nicholas Pooran has faded after a brilliant start. Mayank Yadav's return, however, has boosted their thin bowling stocks.

With five wins and as many losses, LSG need every point they can get as the playoff race heats up. Given the way the top four teams are playing, as well as the presence of the Delhi Capital (DC) as a playoff contender, Lucknow could be in serious trouble if they don't take two points away from one of their rivals in the race for the final four.

PBKS' squad for IPL 2025: Shreyas Iyer, Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Harnoor Singh Pannu, Priyansh Arya, Pyla Avinash, Josh Inglis, Vishnu Vinod, Prabhsimran Singh, Mitchell Owen, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Harpreet Brar, Azmatullah Omarzai, Aaron Hardie, Musheer Khan, Suryansh Shedge, Yuzvendra Chahal, Pravin Dubey, Arshdeep Singh, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Thakur, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Kuldeep Sen, Xavier Bartlett.

LSG's squad for IPL 2025: Aiden Markram, David Miller, Ayush Badoni, Himmat Singh, Matthew Breetzke, Rishabh Pant, Nicholas Pooran, Aryan Juyal, Abdul Samad, Mitchell Marsh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Arshin Kulkarni, Ravi Bishnoi, M Siddharth, Digvesh Singh, Mayank Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Akash Deep, Avesh Khan, Akash Singh, Shamar Joseph, Prince Yadav.

For LSG, the key to victory will once again lie in the hands of their top three. Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh and Nicholas Pooran have scored the bulk of the runs for the Super Giants, and their displays will have a decisive outcome on the clash.

With PBKS' bowling not being at its best in recent times despite the odd decent performance from Yuzvendra Chahal, Pooran could be in prime position to single-handedly take the game away from the opposition. However, Arshdeep Singh and Marco Jansen's new-ball threat could ask serious questions of the LSG top order.

Moreover, Punjab's openers have been in red-hot form, nearly rivaling those of Lucknow. Although the middle orders of both sides are slightly undercooked, Shreyas Iyer's astute captaincy and the conditions at the venue could be massive factors in the home side's favor.

LSG are a dangerous outfit and have pulled off a number of upsets in IPL 2025, but PBKS might have a slight edge.

Prediction: PBKS to win Match 54 of IPL 2025.

