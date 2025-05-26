PBKS vs MI, IPL 2025: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

Punjab Kings will play their 14th league match of IPL 2025 against the Mumbai Indians in Jaipur on May 26. The winner of this match will become the first franchise to qualify for the Qualifier 1 match in the playoffs round.

The Kings have 17 points in their account right now, while Mumbai have earned 16 points so far. Gujarat Titans hold the top position with 18 points at the moment, but GT's net run rate is worse than MI's, which is why a win by any margin will be enough for Mumbai or Punjab to become the new table-toppers.

Before the match between Punjab and Mumbai begins, here's a look at the probable XIs, weather forecast, and other details to know about the crucial IPL 2025 match.

Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 match details

Match: Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians, Match 69, Indian Premier League 2025.

Date and Time: Monday, May 26, 7:30 pm IST.

Venue: Sawai Man Singh Stadium, Jaipur.

Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians pitch report

Jaipur has offered batter-friendly surfaces in IPL this year. Chasing has always been easy at this venue. Hence, the captain winning the toss should prefer to bowl first.

Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians weather forecast

The weather will be clear in Jaipur during the match hours on May 26. Humidity will be 33%, the chances of rain are 0%, and the predicted temperature is in the range of 37 degrees Celsius.

Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians probable XIs

Punjab Kings

Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Nehal Wadhera, Shreyas Iyer (c), Shashank Singh, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar (Impact Player) and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Mumbai Indians

Ryan Rickelton (wk), Rohit Sharma (Impact Player), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah and Karn Sharma.

Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 live-streaming details and telecast channel list

TV: Star Sports network.

Live streaming: JioHotstar

