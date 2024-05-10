PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2024: Full list of award winners, player of the match, scorecard & records

Royal Challengers Bengaluru cruised to a 60-run victory against Punjab Kings on Thursday night in IPL 2024. The Bengaluru-based franchise registered a massive victory at the HPCA Stadium, eliminating the Kings from the playoffs race.

It was a virtual eliminator between RCB and PBKS in Dharamsala. Virat Kohli's magnificent half-century helped Bengaluru reach 241 in the first innings. In response, Punjab were bowled out for 181.

With thewin, RCB completed a double over PBKS in IPL 2024. On that note, we look at the top stats, records, award winners and scorecard of the last game hosted by Dharamsala this season.

List of all award winners in PBKS vs RCB match, IPL 2024

Virat Kohli dominated the Punjab Kings in the first innings at the HPCA Stadium. The Royal Challengers batter won the Man of the Match, Ultimate Fantasy Player of the Match and Super Sixes of the Match awards.

Rajat Patidar and Rilee Rossouw received awards at the post-match presentation. Here's the complete list of award winners:

Man of the Match: Virat Kohli (92 off 47)

Ultimate Fantasy Player of the Match: Virat Kohli (141 fantasy points)

Super Sixes of the Match: Virat Kohli (6 sixes)

Most Fours of the Match: Rilee Rossouw (9 fours)

Electric Striker of the Match: Rajat Patidar (Strike rate of 239.13)

PBKS vs RCB scorecard

Punjab Kings asked Royal Challengers to bat first in Dharamsala. The decision backfired, though, as half-centuries from Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar powered RCB to 241-7. Cameron Green chipped in with a 27-ball 46. For Punjab, Harshal Patel returned figures of 3-38 in four overs.

In reply, PBKS lost Prabhsimran Singh early, but Rilee Rossouw's half-century kept the home side alive. Karn Sharma then dismissed Rossouw and Jitesh Sharma to turn the game in RCB's favour, while Mohammed Siraj's three-wicket haul sealed the deal for the visitors.

Rossouw was the top-scorer for the Punjab-based franchise. He scored 61 off 27, but none of the other PBKS batters touched the 40-run mark.

PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2024: Top records and stats from Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match

It was a high-scoring battle between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2024. Here are some of the interesting stats and records that emerged from the PBKS vs RCB game:

Virat Kohli recorded his seventh 90 in T20 cricket. He leveled Shikhar Dhawan's record for the most 90s by an Indian in T20s.

Punjab Kings failed to qualify for the playoffs once again. Overall, they have failed to qualify in 15 of 17 seasons.

Punjab Kings became the first team to fail to qualify for the IPL playoffs in 10 consecutive seasons. Their last playoffs appearance came in 2014, where they finished runner-ups.

Dinesh Karthik has gone past Rahul Dravid on the list of Indian batters with the most runs for Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Dravid scored 898 runs, while Karthik has 912 runs for RCB.

