PBKS vs RR Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL 2024 – April 13, 2024

Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) will square off in the 27th match of IPL (Indian Premier League) 2024 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh on Saturday, April 13.

Punjab Kings have lost three out of their five games, including the most recent one against SunRisers Hyderabad. While chasing 182, their top order failed as Shashank Singh (46*) and Ashutosh Sharma (33*) put up a valiant effort, reminiscent of their previous game, but fell short by just two runs.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals suffered their maiden loss in the previous game against Gujarat Titans in a last-ball thriller. They posted a competitive target of 197 runs thanks to half-centuries from Sanju Samson (68) and Riyan Parag (76). However, Shubman Gill’s 72 and finishing knocks from Rahul Tewatia (22) and Rashid Khan (24) helped them achieve the target in the final delivery.

On that note, here are the three players you could pick as the captain/vice-captain for the PBKS vs RR Dream11 match.

#3 Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR) - 9.0 credits

Yashasvi Jaiswal in action (Credits: iplt20.com)

Yashasvi Jaiswal has been out of form in the last four games, scoring only 63 runs. However, he has a knack for smashing runs against Punjab Kings. He has hammered 174 runs in four matches at an excellent average of 44.

Hence, we can expect Jaiswal to regain his form and prove to be a valuable asset as the captain/vice-captain of your PBKS vs RR fantasy teams.

#2 Riyan Parag (RR) - 9.0 credits

Riyan Parag in action (Credits: iplt20.com)

Riyan Parag has been regularly performing at No. 4 position for the Rajasthan Royals. He has mustered 261 runs in five innings, averaging 87 and striking 150-plus. He currently ranks second in the orange cap leaderboard with a high score of 84*.

Parag scored his third half-century in the previous game against Hyderabad and will be eager to replicate a similar knock in the upcoming PBKS vs RR Dream11 match.

#1 Sam Curran (PBKS) - 9.0 credits

Sam Curran in action (Credits: iplt20.com)

Sam Curran has been a consistent all-rounder from Punjab Kings, making vital contributions with both the bat and ball. He has scored 120 runs in five matches, including one half-century, and has also taken six wickets with the ball.

Curran has scored 92 runs in two games in Mullanpur while also taking two wickets in the previous match. Hence, he will be the best choice for the captain/vice-captain position in your PBKS vs RR Dream11 teams.

