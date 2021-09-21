PBKS vs RR head to head stats and numbers you need to know before the IPL 2021 Match 32

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will resume their IPL 2021 campaign against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium tonight. Both teams were inconsistent during the first phase of the 2021 Indian Premier League season.

While the Rajasthan Royals managed three wins in seven matches, the Punjab Kings could register the same number of victories in eight games. The two teams opened their respective IPL 2021 campaigns with a match against each other.

Punjab Kings edged the Rajasthan Royals by four runs in a high-scoring thriller at Wankhede Stadium despite a century from RR captain Sanju Samson. With PBKS and RR set to cross paths again, here's a look at their head-to-head stats in IPL history.

Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals head-to-head stats

Rajasthan Royals lead the head-to-head record against the Punjab Kings by 12-10. The Jaipur-based franchise beat the Kings twice in the UAE last year.

But as mentioned ahead, the Punjab Kings snapped their two-match losing streak against the Royals with a four-run victory in the first phase of IPL 2021. Talking about their head-to-head record in the UAE, RR lead PBKS by 2-1.

Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals: Numbers you need to know before Match No. 32 of IPL 2021

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson has the most runs (525) in PBKS vs RR matches. Samson scored a hundred in his last game against the Kings.

KL Rahul has aggregated 441 runs while donning the Punjab Kings jersey against the Rajasthan Royals. The PBKS captain's highest score against Rajasthan is 95*.

Among the current players, Mohammed Shami has the most wickets (7) in PBKS vs RR matches. Shami will lead Punjab's pace attack tonight in the IPL 2021 fixture against Rajasthan.

Chetan Sakariya made his IPL debut against Punjab Kings and returned with figures of 3/31. RR fans will hope for a similar performance from their left-arm pacer.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee